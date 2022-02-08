Judge raises concern that Vos' office may have destroyed requested investigation records

Attorneys for the group seeking a variety of public records relating to the ongoing GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin's 2020 election have raised concern that officials with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' office may have destroyed documents after they were requested.

An attorney for Vos, R-Rochester, denied the allegation that documents were illegally destroyed in a Tuesday hearing, but Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn raised concerns about American Oversight's claim that officials within Vos' office were not made aware of records requests until as much as 13 days after they were filed. Legislative staff are not required to retain documents unless a request has been filed.

"That's a long period of time that people may have inadvertently destroyed records," said Bailey-Rihn, who also expressed her overall frustration about the ongoing back-and-forth of the records-related cases filed last year by the liberal watchdog group.

"This has got to stop," Bailey-Rihn said. "Either these records exist or they don't. If they were deleted or destroyed after an open records request was made, I think that's relevant."

The case is one of three lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Vos, his attorney Steve Fawcett, Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Vos last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

Vos, who provided some records to American Oversight related to Gableman's review, has denied allegations that additional records exist or have been destroyed both through his attorneys and in a deposition with an American Oversight attorney that was ordered last month by Bailey-Rihn. The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied Vos' request to block Bailey-Rihn's order.

Attorneys for the group have asked that Vos be held in contempt for not properly responding to the records requests, while Vos has sought to quash demands for more records.

In deposition transcripts filed with the court, both Vos and Fawcett indicated that it is standard practice to delete emails and text messages. The state Legislature is not legally required to retain records unless a public records request is filed.

"The deposition testimony has been that records do get deleted, but they do not delete records when there are outstanding records requests," Vos' attorney Ronald Stadler said.

Attorneys for American Oversight have challenged in court filings that Vos and Gableman have "strongly suggested that it is in fact deleting investigation records."

"The overall environment makes it very likely that records were deleted," American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg said.

Both Vos and Fawcett sat for court-ordered depositions with Westerberg earlier this year as part of the ongoing lawsuit. Transcripts of those depositions show that there were sometimes delays between when an American Oversight request was filed and when it was forwarded to Vos or his staff, leaving open the possibility that requested documents were deleted, the group alleges.

Asked about whether he received courtesy copies of Gableman's many subpoenas, Vos said during his Jan. 12 deposition that he had not seen them.

"Wouldn’t it be easier if you guys just helped us find the fraud instead of fighting against it?" Vos added, according to testimony.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. An analysis by The Associated Press found only five individuals out of more than 3.2 million who voted in Wisconsin's 2020 election have been charged with voter fraud.

Vos also said in his deposition he has spoken with Gableman "multiple times," as well as with Trump, but those conversations have only occurred by phone.

Fawcett testified last month he had not received weekly reports from Gableman on the review, which is required under the contract between the former justice and the state.

