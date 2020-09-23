Judge punts on voting case over student IDs, as Legislature appeals absentee ballot ruling

Common Cause Wisconsin filed a lawsuit last year challenging the law enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011, arguing that it was unconstitutional and that the information required to be on the IDs was irrational and unjustified.

Common Cause, as well as the state Department of Justice which defended the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Under the law, college student IDs can only be used for voting if they display the date they were issued, an expiration date that is no more than two years after the issuance date, and a signature.

Requiring an issuance and expiration date on the college ID is unnecessary, especially given that a number of other valid forms of voter ID never expire or remain valid indefinitely, the lawsuit said. Of the 28 states with voter ID laws that accept college or university campus IDs, Wisconsin is the only one where the student ID can only be valid for two years, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit sought to allow any Wisconsin college photo ID at the polls.

Most colleges in Wisconsin had already changed their IDs to be in compliance with the law, a point the state Department of Justice made in arguing that the lawsuit should be rejected.