Judge orders Michael Gableman to stop deleting records deemed 'irrelevant or useless'

A Dane County Circuit judge on Thursday ordered former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to stop deleting public records related to the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 election — after court filings revealed that Gableman's office regularly destroys records deemed "irrelevant or useless."

Indiana lawyer James Bopp, who is representing Gableman in an ongoing lawsuit filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to the election review, wrote in an April 8 letter to the organization that the Office of Special Counsel routinely evaluates documents, including text messages and emails, to determine whether the record is of use to the ongoing probe. Documents deemed relevant to the investigation are downloaded and kept.

"If the document is irrelevant or useless to the investigation, the (office) deletes that document," Bopp wrote in the letter, which was filed in court Wednesday. "In light of this standard procedure, the (office) routinely deletes documents and text messages that are not of use to the investigation. An irrelevant or useless document includes documents that the (office) is not intending to further investigate, and is not intending to rely upon for its recommendations or reports."

Bopp wrote that the deletion of records ensures that the office is not overrun by irrelevant and useless documents, but an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

American Oversight this week filed a request for a temporary injunction to prevent Gableman's team from deleting records as part of an ongoing lawsuit seeking access to the documents. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman on Thursday to not delete or destroy any records that may be responsive to American Oversight's original request pending further action from the court on the matter. A scheduling conference has been scheduled in the case for next Tuesday.

“If this investigation was above board, the Office of Special Counsel would have maintained and released records of its work required by law," American Oversight Senior Advisor Melanie Sloan said in a statement. "Instead, it is fighting tooth and nail to hide its work from the public. This inquiry is nothing more than an attempt to prop up conspiracy theories and undermine free and fair elections.”

In the October memo, which was prepared for then-Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, Legislative Council Deputy Director Dan Schmidt wrote that the state's public records law "generally applies to records created or maintained" by Gableman's office.

In court filings, Bopp contended that the state's public records retention law only applies to state agencies and not Gableman's office — citing an exemption to the law provided to the state lawmakers who hired him.

"The (office) is not a state agency subject to the retention law, as it is clear that the (office) is not a 'commission, board, department or bureau of state government,'" Bopp wrote. "Rather, it is an independent contractor contracted by the Assembly to assist in the investigation of the 2020 Election. As such, it is also not an officer for purposes of the public records retention law."

State lawmakers are exempt from Wisconsin's record retention law, allowing them to regularly delete records, though requested documents must be retained if they exist at the time of a formal request. Schmidt wrote in the memo that such an exemption does not apply to Gableman.

The case is one of three records-related lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Assembly and Gableman, who was hired by Vos, R-Rochester, last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

Vos and Gableman have fought back against multiple records requests from both American Oversight and news organizations, arguing that releasing such documents could undermine the ongoing review. Despite a wide array of claims made by Gableman, the former justice has so far failed to produce evidence to support claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which saw President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes.

Several judges have been unsympathetic to Republican efforts to retain those records, with Remington last month ordering the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to Gableman's review. Remington described the records as "much to-do about nothing."

In a separate case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn in March held Vos in contempt of court for failing to provide requested public documents related to the probe.

