Judge offers scathing review of Michael Gableman's courtroom behavior, fines former justice $2,000 a day for contempt

Offering a scathing review of Michael Gableman's behavior in a courtroom hearing last week, a Dane County judge has ordered the former state Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to review Wisconsin's 2020 election to be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with ongoing public records requests.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday also directed Gableman's courtroom conduct to the office that handles disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin, which could result in a private reprimand or a revocation of Gableman's license to practice law.

Remington's order follows his Friday decision to hold Gableman in contempt after he refused to answer questions under oath about whether the Office of Special Counsel Gableman heads had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents. Gableman refused to provide testimony in the case, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the judge of being a partisan "advocate."

"Neither facts nor law supported Gableman’s conduct on June 10, 2022," Remington wrote in the order. "He chose to raise his voice, point his finger, accuse the judge of bias, proclaim he would not be 'railroaded,' and refuse to answer any questions. This strategy might work elsewhere, but it has no place in a courtroom."

"Wisconsin demands more from its attorneys," Remington wrote. "Gableman's demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn 'to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system.'"

Gableman's office and attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In his order, Remington notes comments Gableman made about the judge and Christa Westerberg, an attorney for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, the organization suing to get the records. Gableman's comments were made after the former justice was informed that the courtroom microphone was on and capturing audio.

"Gableman’s conduct was an affront to the judicial process and an insult to Atty. Westerberg, by their very suggestion that she is not capable of litigating without the help of the judge," Remington wrote. "The sophomoric innuendo about Atty. Westerberg coming back to chambers is a sad reminder that in 2022, woman lawyers still have to do more than be excellent at their job."

Gableman's comments Friday came two months after he criticized in a radio interview the clothing choice of the Wisconsin Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator, Meagan Wolfe.

"Black dress, white pearls, I've seen the act, I've seen the show," Gableman told WTAQ-AM host Joe Giganti in April.

When Giganti responded that he recently saw Wolfe wearing a gold locket, rather than pearls, Gableman responded with, "Oh, Hillary Clinton."

Gableman's refusal to testify came two days after Remington cautioned the former justice's staffer Zakory Niemierowicz, who Gableman's attorneys have described as the sole legal custodian for the requested records, to consider seeking independent legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

Attorneys for Gableman unsuccessfully tried to quash the subpoena issued to Gableman by American Oversight.

In his order, Remington described attempts by Gableman's attorneys last week to seek a motion for a continuance in the case as "a tactic to stall the proceedings."

"In the end, it was readily apparent that Gableman intended to use his appearance to distract from OSC’s failure to follow the Court’s order, and perhaps to direct attention away from his office’s illegal records practices," Remington wrote. "The Court will ignore the personal insult. However, the Court cannot ignore Gableman’s disruptive conduct and misogynistic comments about a fellow lawyer. All lawyers are obligated to report this form of professional misconduct."

The Dane County Clerk of Courts on Wednesday forwarded Remington's decision and the transcript of the Friday hearing to the Wisconsin's Office of Lawyer Regulation, which could result in possible disciplinary action.

"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom destroyed any sense of decorum and irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote.

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has been the target of bipartisan criticism. Vos paused the review this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging Gableman's ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents - including those that may have been deleted - between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state's open records law.

Both Remington and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn have previously ordered Gableman to stop deleting records that may be responsive to American Oversight's requests.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records, and his office regularly destroys documents deemed "irrelevant or useless." An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council in October determined that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

