Judge makes it official: Jenifer Street Market wins bid for its own property, will stay open

The Jenifer Street Market will officially control its own destiny after a judge ruled Wednesday morning to approve a bid made by the market’s owner, Steve McKenzie, to purchase the parcel of land that houses it.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remmington approved the bid ensuring that Jenifer Street Market, following months of having its future hang in the balance, will continue to operate at the corner of Jenifer and Division streets on Madison’s east side.
McKenzie spent over ten hours at Madison’s Concourse Hotel on Monday fighting to keep the store he has owned and run for over 40 years. Due to procedural rules of a receivership auction, he wasn’t sure what the amounts of the bids were that he was up against or the specifics of how he won. He just knows that he prevailed in the end.
“It was a 10-and-a-half hour process from the time it started to the time we were told we had the bid,” McKenzie told The Cap Times Tuesday. “I believe we went through nine different rounds, different various biddings. It was very complicated because of the number of exhibits we had to go through.”
Jenifer Street Market previously leased its store and parking lot from Schoep’s Ice Cream, which went into receivership earlier this fall and had to be sold at auction. That process involved several bidders gathering at the Concourse in an auction.
“We had a lot of bids for that property,” attorney Michael Polsky said Wednesday. “There is a lot of interest in that land. Steve McKenzie had the highest bid for the Jenifer Street Market parcel. It’s a beautiful store.”
The idea that a developer could purchase the entire plot of land and choose to develop something that didn’t include the beloved grocery store didn’t sit well with residents of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood.
In short order, a grassroots campaign was undertaken to help McKenzie save the store by raising funds to assist his bid. Residents around SASY also made it clear that they would do everything in their power to make sure anyone wound up prevailing in the auction understood that the neighborhood was strongly in favor of keeping JSM in business.
“We’ve got a lot of neighbors who are customers who have put their heart, soul and money into this. This is the best neighborhood in the world,” McKenzie said. “Have you ever heard of this happening for anything? This has all been spurred by the customer base. There’s some very dynamic people in SASY and the neighborhood association. I think they had a great impact on the bank saying ‘let’s make sure this continues in the neighborhood.’”
With the court ruling behind him, McKenzie will now focus on the logistics of closing on the sale with Polsky, the receiver.
“Polsky was very helpful. We had a little bit of humor back and forth because he came to the store (Tuesday) morning,” McKenzie said. “It was tremendous, but I was scared at first that he was gonna give me bad news. But he came because he had to see what the store was all about. He called the store a phenomenon.”
SASY Business Development Association, the fundraising effort spearheaded by neighborhood resident Trevor Fink, raised over $67,000 to help McKenzie’s bid.
“We’ll have five days to close on the property,” McKenzie said. “Thanks to Monona Bank and the fundraising that was done, we’re gonna be able to close. That’s not a question, it’s just a matter of where and when. It looks like we’re going to control our own destiny.”
Indeed, for the first time since he’s owned the store, McKenzie said is feeling the strength of having control over the property. He now has his sights set on doing things he couldn’t do while leasing.
“We’ve still got a lot of work ahead for us because we have to meet our commitment to the neighborhood to make sure we have a store that has longevity and strength,” McKenzie said. “We’re going to do landscaping and cosmetics on the structural nature of the store, making it energy efficient. There’s so many things we can do for the store and make sure people say they want to shop at the store. I want this store to go on for a lot of years. At least 40 more years. I won’t accept anything less.”