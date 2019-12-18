Judge makes it official: Jenifer Street Market wins bid for its own property, will stay open

“Polsky was very helpful. We had a little bit of humor back and forth because he came to the store (Tuesday) morning,” McKenzie said. “It was tremendous, but I was scared at first that he was gonna give me bad news. But he came because he had to see what the store was all about. He called the store a phenomenon.”

SASY Business Development Association, the fundraising effort spearheaded by neighborhood resident Trevor Fink, raised over $67,000 to help McKenzie’s bid.

“We’ll have five days to close on the property,” McKenzie said. “Thanks to Monona Bank and the fundraising that was done, we’re gonna be able to close. That’s not a question, it’s just a matter of where and when. It looks like we’re going to control our own destiny.”

Indeed, for the first time since he’s owned the store, McKenzie said is feeling the strength of having control over the property. He now has his sights set on doing things he couldn’t do while leasing.

“We’ve still got a lot of work ahead for us because we have to meet our commitment to the neighborhood to make sure we have a store that has longevity and strength,” McKenzie said. “We’re going to do landscaping and cosmetics on the structural nature of the store, making it energy efficient. There’s so many things we can do for the store and make sure people say they want to shop at the store. I want this store to go on for a lot of years. At least 40 more years. I won’t accept anything less.”

