Judge: GOP elections official not legal custodian of records in fraudulent electors case

A Dane County judge has removed Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell from a lawsuit seeking public records related to the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who falsely attested Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election in an effort to hand the state's 10 electoral votes to the former president.

Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost on Tuesday said the elections commission, not Spindell, is the legal custodian of the requested documents. Frost allowed the case to continue against the commission.

The case relates to a complaint Law Forward filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2021 against the slate of 10 Republicans who signed the official-looking documents. The commission unanimously denied the complaint seeking sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Spindell.

Law Forward later sued the commission seeking public records related to the commission's consideration of that complaint, alleging that both the agency and Spindell did not produce all responsive records. The law firm has also sued the commission alleging that Spindell should have recused himself from discussion on the complaint, as he was one of the 10 individuals to sign the documents.

In May, a handful of Democrats, represented by Law Forward, filed a lawsuit alleging that the 10 Republicans and the two attorneys who advised them broke several criminal and civil laws — including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy — when they met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign documents asserting that Trump won the state.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, as well as Bonnie Joseph, who is listed in court documents as someone who "objects to Defendants' unlawful interference in Wisconsin's participation in the Electoral College."

The meeting of Republicans occurred following advice from attorneys with close ties to Trump. Documents have underscored efforts by those in Trump's inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

The Republicans have said the meeting was to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election. The meeting took place on the same day the state's Democratic slate of electors convened, also at the Capitol, to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

