Judge fines Democratic election commission members who voted against voter purge

"If we are going to treat voting as the central component of our democracy, we need to be far less cavalier about taking people off the rolls," she said.

The commission has asked appeals courts to put the ruling on hold while the legal fight continues, but none of the courts have done so. Malloy said that's irrelevant to his ruling.

"You have this court order, you have an appeal, and a petition to the Supreme Court. But nothing has told this court that it can't act," Malloy said. He was appointed to the bench in 2002 by then-Gov. Scott McCallum, a Republican, and he has won election three times since then.

The case is being closely watched, as Wisconsin is a battleground state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Democrats are fighting the lawsuit, saying the purge would unfairly affect their voters. Republicans say they merely want to ensure that people who have moved are not able to vote from their old addresses.

Those bringing the lawsuit argue that the state elections commission broke the law when it did not remove voters from the rolls who did not respond within 30 days to a mailing in October indicating they may have moved.