Judge extends Wisconsin's absentee voting deadline. How does the decision affect the election?

Next Tuesday's election in Wisconsin won’t look very much like a typical election day.
In the weeks leading up to the spring general and presidential primary, the state has drawn national scrutiny for going forward with its plans to hold an in-person election on April 7.
Ten other states were originally scheduled to hold elections in April, but all have either postponed or significantly altered them amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But here, elections officials are working around the clock to send out, receive and process a flood of absentee ballot requests as they simultaneously struggle to recruit new poll workers to staff the polls, acquire sanitary supplies and find new polling sites.
Complicating the issue further for voters and clerks alike is a new ruling from a federal court after a series of lawsuits sought to alter the state’s election practices. U.S. Judge William Conley on Thursday handed down a ruling — part of which is already under appeal — to extend absentee voting, waive the witness signature requirement for ballots and more, though he stopped short of delaying the election.
Though in-person voting on Tuesday is still allowed, Wisconsinites won't see official election results until after the April 13 absentee ballot deadline, according to a ruling from Conley issued Friday after the Wisconsin Elections Commission sought clarification. It will be mid-April before citizens know who won races for Supreme Court justice, school boards and mayor.
Disclaimer: Many of the answers below are subject to ongoing decisions from a federal judge and clarification by local and state officials. We will continue to update them as answers become more clear.
Are polls still open on Election Day?
Yes. The Thursday ruling did not delay the election.
Voters should also check with their local clerk to find out if their polling place has changed, as some municipalities are consolidating into fewer locations or moving them in response to the pandemic.
Is there more time to request absentee ballots?
Voters have an extra day to request absentee ballots online under the order. Rather than 5 p.m. Thursday, voters now have until 5 p.m. Friday.
Wisconsin Elections Commission head Meagan Wolfe said during a Thursday meeting that those requests could be made by email or fax. If made by mail, the requests would need to be in the hands of clerks by 5 p.m. Friday to be fulfilled.
Voters aren’t able to request a ballot for just the April 7 election online anymore, she said, because making changes to the MyVote system takes more than 24 hours. Instead, voters could make a calendar year request for absentee ballots, including the April 7 election.
What is the new deadline for returning absentee ballots and how should they be returned?
Under the ruling Thursday, voters are able to have their absentee ballots received until 4 p.m. on April 13 by their local clerks. Normally, the deadline is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
But the order didn’t include a postmark deadline date, meaning that ballots that were mailed after the election Tuesday could still be counted as long as they’re received by April 13.
It also didn’t explicitly say how the ballot should be received, meaning clerks could theoretically accept them by mail, hand delivery or ballot drop box, as well as other methods. Elections Commission staff are looking to develop guidance for voters and poll workers.
Still, Republicans quickly appealed the decision to extend the absentee ballot deadline to April 13 to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. State party chair Andrew Hitt argued in a statement that without adding a postmark date requirement, the move “effectively changes the date of the election.”
How is Madison preparing to keep poll workers and voters safe?
Curbside registration and voting will be available at Madison’s 66 polling locations. The city is encouraging voters with underlying health conditions, recent symptoms or exposure to symptoms of a cold or illness to use this option.
Those voting curbside will not need to sign poll books, and poll workers interacting with curbside voters will wear face shields.
Inside polling locations, voters and poll workers will be separated by Plexiglas shields. Voters will show IDs through the shield and a poll book will be slid underneath it for signatures. Voters are encouraged to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pens.
Poll workers will be asked a series of questions to determine if they can work on Election Day without posing a risk to voters. All workers will have access to gloves, disinfectant spray, wipes and hand sanitizer.
Painters tape will mark distances of six feet. Voters and poll workers should be mindful of maintaining this distance.
What are the new absentee voting witness requirements?
Normally, witnesses have to observe a voter filling out their absentee ballot and sign the envelope, as well as list their name and address, in order for it to be counted.
But the new ruling states those witness signatures would not be required if a voter affirms they were unable to obtain one safely. Local clerks would then have to decide whether they accept the voter’s reasons for not completing the requirement.
The new flexibility applies both to ballots submitted to local clerks going forward and retroactively for voters who have already turned in absentee ballots without a witness signature who can send in a note explaining why.
State Elections Commission officials said they are planning to develop guidance for clerks and voters about how to process the ballots, how voters should certify that a witness was unavailable due to safety concerns and more.
Is the photo ID law still in place?
Yes. While plaintiffs in the case sought to waive the requirement for voter registration and accompanying absentee ballot applications, the judge denied them.
When will election night results be reported?
Conley ordered Friday that results cannot be posted until after the 4 p.m. absentee deadline on April 13.
His initial ruling Thursday led to questions from the Elections Commission, which sought clarification. Officials on that body preferred to only have reporting on April 13.
State law requires that county clerks post unofficial results within two hours of receiving them from municipal clerks on election night, so Conley's order was necessary to allow the change in this case.
Both Democrats and Republicans on the Elections Commission during a late-night meeting Thursday signaled they were uncomfortable publishing returns before the April 13 ballot receipt deadline.
How does the new timeline affect the certification of results?
According to the court ruling, municipal boards of canvass have until April 13 to certify results to the counties, while counties have until April 17 to certify results to the Elections Commission. The panel then has until May 15 to sign off on them.
Additionally, municipal boards are required to publicly declare the results for municipal contests by April 21.
Elections Commission officials said at a late Thursday meeting they would instruct jurisdictions to make the best efforts they can to hit the April 13 and April 17 deadlines.
How will the extension affect transitions to newly elected officials from current seat-holders?
The oath of office is administered after results are certified, and that should be able to take place as normal this year assuming all deadlines laid out by Conley are met.
For school boards, including Madison’s, newly elected members take office on the fourth Monday of April under state statute, meaning the results delay shouldn’t force any changes.
Municipalities like the city of Madison and Dane County traditionally swear in their newly elected officials at organizational meetings two weeks after election day. This year, that would fall on April 21 — the same date that municipal courts must publicly declare the results.
How are local candidates preparing for this? What will become of the Election Night parties?
In-person election night parties were already off the table this spring, given the state’s order limiting gatherings to 10 people.
But with the election’s final outcome remaining undetermined until April 13 under Conley’s order of an extended absentee deadline, local candidates are reconsidering any sort of results-following on April 7.
Madison School Board Seat 7 candidate Wayne Strong wrote in an email he was “not exactly sure” of election night plans as of Friday morning, but has “been giving a great deal of thought to it.” He’s still considering doing something on Facebook Live, he added.
Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Muelen wrote in an email she hasn't given much thought to how she'll follow results. Instead, she wrote, she's "focusing on winning this election" and serving on the board through a "troubling time" since canceling her in-person election night event. Vander Meulen added that she voted absentee at the clerk's office in March.
Seat 6 candidate Christina Gomez Schmidt wrote that they had been considering a Zoom or other virtual election night gathering, but were reassessing given Conley's rulings. Gomez Schmidt voted absentee on Thursday, she said.
