Judge extends Wisconsin's absentee voting deadline. How does the decision affect the election?

Though in-person voting on Tuesday is still allowed, Wisconsinites won't see official election results until after the April 13 absentee ballot deadline, according to a ruling from Conley issued Friday after the Wisconsin Elections Commission sought clarification. It will be mid-April before citizens know who won races for Supreme Court justice, school boards and mayor.

Disclaimer: Many of the answers below are subject to ongoing decisions from a federal judge and clarification by local and state officials. We will continue to update them as answers become more clear.

Are polls still open on Election Day?

Yes. The Thursday ruling did not delay the election.

Voters should also check with their local clerk to find out if their polling place has changed, as some municipalities are consolidating into fewer locations or moving them in response to the pandemic.

Is there more time to request absentee ballots?

Voters have an extra day to request absentee ballots online under the order. Rather than 5 p.m. Thursday, voters now have until 5 p.m. Friday.