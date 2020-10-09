Judge extends order blocking state release of info on businesses with COVID-19 cases

A judge on Friday extended a temporary restraining order preventing the state health department from releasing information on businesses linked to COVID-19 cases through the end of November.

Gov. Tony Evers said last week the state planned to release the information, in response to public records requests, “in the very near future,” but Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business organization, along with the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the release of the information.

On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter extended the original five-day temporary restraining order preventing the state from releasing any business information until the next court hearing on Nov. 30.

Evers and state Department of Health officials have said the state plans to release information on closed investigations into businesses where two or more positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in compliance with state records laws. However, some of the state’s largest business organizations have raised concern that releasing such information would have severe affects on companies already struggling through the pandemic.