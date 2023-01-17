Judge: Elections commission, not GOP commissioner, legal custodian of records in fraudulent electors case

A Dane County judge has removed a Republican Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell from a lawsuit seeking public records related to the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who falsely attested Donald Trump won the 2020 state election in an effort to hand Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes to the former president.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost on Tuesday said the elections commission, not Spindell, is the legal custodian of the requested documents. Frost allowed the case to continue against the commission.

Law Forward filed a petition in April seeking the records after filing multiple public records requests with the elections commission related to the liberal law firm's initial complaint against the slate of 10 Republicans who signed the official-looking documents.

Following the commission's denial, Law Forward requested records related to the commission's consideration of that complaint, alleging that both the agency and Spindell did not produce all responsive records.

The bipartisan elections commission last March unanimously denied a separate complaint filed by Law Forward seeking sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Spindell.

In May, a handful of Democrats, represented by Law Forward, filed a lawsuit alleging that the 10 Republicans and the two attorneys who advised them broke several criminal and civil laws — including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy — when they met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign documents asserting that Trump won the state.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, as well as Bonnie Joseph, who is listed in court documents as someone who "objects to Defendants' unlawful interference in Wisconsin's participation in the Electoral College."

The meeting of Republicans occurred following advice from attorneys with close ties to Trump. Documents have underscored efforts by those in Trump's inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

The Republicans have said the meeting was to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election. The meeting took place on the same day the state's Democratic slate of electors convened, also at the Capitol, to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

