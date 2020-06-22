Judge Doyle Square parking garage set to open Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Monday, drivers in downtown Madison will be able to park in the new Wilson Street Garage, part of the Judge Doyle Square complex that has been under construction since 2017.

The new underground municipal garage at 20 E. Wilsofn St. is the first completed element of the large and complex JDS redevelopment project. Situated behind the Madison Municipal Building and between Doty and Wilson Streets, it will replace the city’s first publicly-owned garage, Government East, built in 1958.

A press conference announcing the garage’s opening is set for 9 a.m. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will officially open the garage by driving through the entrance off of Wilson Street.

“We're pleased to complete this important downtown parking facility to replace the aging Government East ramp,” George Austin, project manager for the redevelopment project, said, “one of the key objectives originally envisioned for the Judge Doyle project.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The crumbling Government East is expected to be demolished in mid-July, and its closure coincides with the opening. Permits held by customers will be transferred over to the new garage, which has entrances on Wilson Street.