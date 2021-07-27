Judge Doyle Square hotel developer wants to transfer project

Under the proposal, Mortenson would buy the land from the city for $4 million instead of leasing it and change the number of parking spaces it could lease from the city-owned Wilson Street Garage.

Because there is no parking for cars on the hotel block, the proposal calls for a lease of up to 200 spots, if demand is available, in the Wilson Street Garage. This is up from 40 spaces under the original agreement with Beitler. On peak demand days, the hotel could use valet parking to store cars in other city-owned garages.

The development agreement transfer would involve several approvals from the City Council, including signing off on the purchase agreement and parking lease, among others.

For the first time, Madison’s Finance Committee heard a presentation on the proposal at its meeting Monday. Alders voted to enter a closed session after hearing a presentation from city staff.

Ahead of the meeting, Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said Mortenson Development is a “very capable partner” and has experience with hotel development. He said the proposal advances a building plan consistent with what the city has previously approved, but also noted that the City Council has largely turned over as the project has evolved.