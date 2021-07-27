Judge Doyle Square hotel developer wants to transfer project

Months away from a key deadline, Madison’s partner in the massive Judge Doyle Square redevelopment wants to separate itself from another piece of the project.
Beitler Real Estate, based in Chicago, is looking to transfer development rights for the hotel that would serve Monona Terrace — a longtime primary goal of the construction project encompassing two downtown blocks — to Mortenson Development, which is headquartered in Minneapolis.
The proposal would mean that Mortenson would develop the nine-story, 260-room hotel, expected to be an Embassy Suites, on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street. The approvals required to make this happen would be needed by December to close on financing, per a stipulation in the current development agreement.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, who represents the area, said the proposal is positive and means that the development partners believe Madison’s market for a new hotel is strong.
“After much delay and including many false starts and hopes and twists and turns, I am very optimistic that it seems that the pieces are finally in order to plan for a new hotel groundbreaking later this year, or early in the new year,” Verveer said.
Under the proposal, Mortenson would buy the land from the city for $4 million instead of leasing it and change the number of parking spaces it could lease from the city-owned Wilson Street Garage.
Because there is no parking for cars on the hotel block, the proposal calls for a lease of up to 200 spots, if demand is available, in the Wilson Street Garage. This is up from 40 spaces under the original agreement with Beitler. On peak demand days, the hotel could use valet parking to store cars in other city-owned garages.
The development agreement transfer would involve several approvals from the City Council, including signing off on the purchase agreement and parking lease, among others.
For the first time, Madison’s Finance Committee heard a presentation on the proposal at its meeting Monday. Alders voted to enter a closed session after hearing a presentation from city staff.
Ahead of the meeting, Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said Mortenson Development is a “very capable partner” and has experience with hotel development. He said the proposal advances a building plan consistent with what the city has previously approved, but also noted that the City Council has largely turned over as the project has evolved.
“It’s our hope as staff that we continue down this path and see the project that’s before us come to fruition, but certainly we’ll need the support of the Common Council to do that,” Mikolajewski said.
Complicated history
The hotel is slated for half of the block encompassed by South Pinckney, Doty and Wilson streets. Under the original plan, Beitler was going to build an apartment complex on the other half. Beitler will retain development rights to that half of the block through December 2022.
Verveer said he would be “surprised” if Beitler develops that part of the block on their own.
"To state the obvious, our relationship with Beitler came nowhere close to what we had envisioned years ago when we first consummated our relationship with them,” Verveer said.
This is the second time Beitler has backed away from parts of the project.
The complex $175 million public-private development, which includes parking, commercial space, apartments and a hotel on the two blocks now occupied by the Madison Municipal Building and demolished Government East parking garage, has been in progress for years.
The city originally selected Beitler in 2016 to develop both blocks. But the developer and the city frequently clashed, including a lawsuit that Beitler later dropped.
In 2019, the City Council approved an agreement to pay Beitler $700,000 to give up rights on the Municipal Building block. That followed a decision in May 2018 to spend $11 million to build a podium — a structural slab needed to support a private apartment building that also includes retail space and private parking.
Stone House nearing move in
In a new round of proposals, the city ultimately selected Stone House to build the apartment building, called Novo, on the block above the new $50.4 million underground parking garage structure, which also includes a bike center.
Stone House Development Vice President Rich Arnesen said about half of the units are leased and they expect to receive their occupancy permit next week, with move in scheduled for early August.
“It really turned out better than we could have hoped,” Arnesen said.
He’s also “eager” for the entire redevelopment of the two blocks to be finished.
Once the new Wilson Street Garage opened last June, the city demolished the much older Government East parking garage. This was meant to prepare the lot for Beitler’s hotel and future apartments.
"We, slowly yet surely, are accomplishing the main goals we set for the redevelopment of these blocks," Verveer said.
