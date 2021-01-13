Judge Doyle Square hotel could see design changes

Beitler lacks hotel financing

A significant issue facing the hotel portion of the project is that Beitler has not obtained a financing commitment — a key element of its part of the development. Without it, the project can’t proceed.

Austin said Beitler is attempting to follow through on the financing, but the economic realities created by the pandemic make it difficult.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest impediment (Beitler has) and getting into a construction start at this point is getting the financing commitment,” Austin said. “In my opinion, they've been doing everything they can do to get that secured and appear to be committed to making that happen as best they can to meet the development schedule.”

Under the development agreement, Beitler is required to start construction of the hotel by the end of the year. If not, the developer would forfeit its rights to develop the property.

Beitler Vice President J.P. Beitler did not respond to requests for comment.