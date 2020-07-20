Judge Doyle Square development progresses amid pandemic

The new underground municipal garage at 20 E. Wilson St. is the first completed element of the redevelopment project, which includes public and private components on the two downtown blocks.

Due to adverse winter weather and wet flooding conditions in the fall of 2018, an unexpected building foundation found during the building excavation and differences in building code interpretations by the city from the original state-approved plans in 2017 pushed back the opening from last October to June 22.

Completing the garage is a “huge milestone,” project manager George Austin said, because it provides the base for the private apartment development above the parking and commercial space.

“It really was kind of a linchpin,” Austin said. “We're happy to see that completed and then moving on to the next stages.”

Austin said Freewheel Community Bike Shop, which will operate the bicycle center, has received a certificate of occupancy and is completing work on the space along Pinckney Street. Executive Director Elijah McCloskey said by the end of the month, the bike center will be offering some bikes for sale and services.