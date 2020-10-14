Judge denies request to block private elections grants to Madison, 4 other Wisconsin cities

Some of CTCL’s major funders include Google, Facebook and the Knight Foundation. The nonprofit’s $250 million in grants was funded by Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife and philanthropist Priscilla Chan.

WVA claimed the grants constitute an impermissible public-private partnership, as CTCL has progressive leanings and that cities chosen by the group to receive funding show “high rates of progressive voters.” The majority of voters in all five Wisconsin cities voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

However, Griesbach wrote that "it is important to note that Plaintiffs do not challenge any of the specific expenditures the defendant Cities have made in an effort to ensure safe and efficient elections can take place in the midst of the pandemic that has struck the nation over the last eight months."

"In other words, Plaintiffs do not claim that the defendant Cities are using funds to encourage only votes in favor of one party," Griesbach wrote. "It is the mere acceptance of funds from a private and, in their view, left-leaning organization that Plaintiffs contend is unlawful."