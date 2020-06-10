Judge denies GOP attempt to stop Wisconsin election lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled just a day before the April election to block Democratic efforts to extend absentee voting. Democrats amended the lawsuit after that election, arguing that changes are still needed in light of in-person voting challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As was amply demonstrated in the fire drill leading up to the April election, the longer this court delays, the less likely constitutional relief to voters is going to be effective and the more likely that relief may cause voter confusion and burden election officials charged with its administration," Conley wrote.

The lawsuit Conley allowed to move forward seeks to: do away with the requirement that proof of address and a photo ID be provided with voter registration and absentee ballot applications submitted electronically and by mail; extend the electronic and by-mail registration deadlines to the Friday before both elections; extend the deadline for clerks to receive absentee ballots from 8 p.m. on election day to within 10 days of the election and; suspend the requirement that absentee ballots include a witness' signature.

Conley said he was unlikely to rule in favor of Democrats on issues that have been repeatedly upheld in federal courts, including the law requiring Wisconsin voters to provide documentary proof of residency when registering to vote.