Judge blocks Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting indoor gatherings at some businesses
Judge blocks Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting indoor gatherings at some businesses

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order issued last week by Gov. Tony Evers' administration to limit the size of indoor gatherings at businesses like bars and restaurants.

Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of a statewide order issued last week that limits some indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building. The judge's decision stems from a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Monday, setting up the latest in a long list of legal challenges against efforts by Evers and his administration to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

TLW President Chris Marsicano said in a statement on Tuesday that the order, issued by Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, is "invalid and unenforceable" and businesses cannot survive a 75% cut in customers.

"We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin," Marsicano said.

A major lobbying group in the state, TLW represents more than 5,000 bars, taverns and restaurants. The Sawyer County Tavern League and Flambeau Forest Inn also are listed as plaintiffs on the lawsuit, according to court documents.

According to court filings, Flambeau Forest Inn, a restaurant, bar and hotel located in Sawyer County, has seating for 85 total people between the bar and dining space. To allow for social distancing, the establishment reduced its dining capacity from 60 seats to 48. If Flambeau were forced to limit operations to a 10-person capacity, it would be limited to about 5% of its normal seating capacity.

"Flambeau could not operate profitably under these conditions and would be forced to discontinue its business operations," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to note that, if the indoor gathering mandate is enforced, "thousands" of TLW's members would be forced to shut down.

DHS reported a new high of 34 COVID-19 deaths and a record 3,279 new cases on Tuesday. A record 959 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including a record 243 in intensive care, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said.

The state, which has had a nearly continual increase in daily coronavirus cases since early September, has seen its largest surge of deaths from the disease this month. A total of 1,508 people now have died from COVID-19.

The mandate, which went into effect last Thursday, allows several exemptions for schools, polling locations, political rallies, churches and places of worship and some businesses such as grocery stores.

Evers also announced last week more than $100 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for economic stabilization for small businesses and communities impacted by the virus. The funds include $50 million for economic development grants, $20 million to the state’s lodging industry, $15 million for live music and performance venues, $10 million to support privately owned movie theaters and $10 million for nonprofit cultural venues.

The validity of the indoor gathering limits comes down to whether or not the directive is considered a rule or an order.

On Monday, the GOP-led Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules directed Palm to submit formal rules relating to the mandate. Once submitted as a rule, it would be subject to a public hearing and eventual vote — allowing Republicans the ability to eliminate it.

However, Evers on Tuesday said it falls under DHS’ authority to issue orders as part of the public health emergency declaration issued earlier this year.

“We don’t have a rule prepared,” Evers said. “There’s no reason to have a rule prepared.”

Evers’ chief legal counsel, Ryan Nilsestuen, described the Republicans’ directive as “a pointless exercise” and said the circumstances under which the committee can request a submission of rules do not apply in this instance. He also noted that the emergency order expires on Nov. 6, while the 30-day deadline provided by the committee expires days later on Nov. 11.

On Monday, St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman rejected a request by conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty for a temporary injunction against Evers’ statewide mask mandate. Waterman said the GOP-led Legislature has the authority to convene and eliminate the order, but so far has chosen not to do so.

WILL has pledged to appeal the ruling.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

