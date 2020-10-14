Judge blocks Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting indoor gatherings at some businesses

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order issued last week by Gov. Tony Evers' administration to limit the size of indoor gatherings at businesses like bars and restaurants.

Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of a statewide order issued last week that limits some indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building. The judge's decision stems from a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Monday, setting up the latest in a long list of legal challenges against efforts by Evers and his administration to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

TLW President Chris Marsicano said in a statement on Tuesday that the order, issued by Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, is "invalid and unenforceable" and businesses cannot survive a 75% cut in customers.

"We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin," Marsicano said.