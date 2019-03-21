A Dane County judge, in a rebuke to an unprecedented recent move by Republican legislators, has blocked enforcement of GOP laws enacted in December that curtailed the powers of the new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Judge Richard Niess' order took effect immediately, and Evers' office moved swiftly to take actions the laws had barred -- including withdrawing Wisconsin from a multi-state legal challenge to the federal health care law known as Obamacare. Attorney General Josh Kaul Thursday afternoon formally requested that the Fifth Circuit U.S. District Court of Appeals dismiss Wisconsin from the case.
Niess issued an order Thursday granting a temporary injunction to block enforcement of the laws.
"There can be no justification for enforcement of the unconstitutional legislative actions emanating from the December 2018 "extraordinary session" that is consistent with the rule of law," Niess wrote.
Republican legislative leaders quickly said they will appeal the ruling, adding it "creates chaos" by throwing into question the validity of laws passed in prior extraordinary sessions.
Niess' ruling said his injunction only blocks enforcement of laws enacted during the December 2018 extraordinary session. It notes that the ruling also overturns the state Senate's confirmation, during the session, of 82 nominees and appointees to state boards and councils made by former Gov. Scott Walker.
Meanwhile Evers hailed the ruling as "a victory for the people of Wisconsin and for preserving the Wisconsin Constitution."
"The Legislature overplayed its hand by using an unlawful process to accumulate more power for itself," Evers said in a statement.
The challenge argues the so-called lame-duck laws are invalid because the Legislature supposedly didn’t have the authority to convene when it passed them during a so-called "extraordinary session" held after its regular session ended months earlier.
It was brought by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, among other plaintiffs.
It's one of four pending court challenges to the laws, enacted in December by Republicans lawmakers and Walker shortly before Evers and Kaul were inaugurated.
The laws include measures to prevent the governor and attorney general from withdrawing from or settling lawsuits without the Legislature’s permission.
Moments after Niess' ruling, Evers' top attorney instructed the state Department of Justice to "please take whatever steps are necessary to remove Wisconsin from Texas v. United States," a consortium of states seeking to overturn the Obamacare law.
Another part of the lame-duck laws changes the makeup of Wisconsin’s economic development agency, giving lawmakers greater control of it, and suspends the governor’s authority to appoint the agency’s CEO for nine months.
Another measure requires uniform access statewide for early voting, which has the effect of curtailing early voting access in large cities such as Madison and Milwaukee.
During a Monday hearing in the case, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the Legislature illegally convened and legislative leaders committed an abuse of power in convening the session. In their court filings, they argue that neither the state Constitution nor any statute gives the Legislature the right to convene in extraordinary session.
But attorney Misha Tseytlin, arguing on behalf of the Republican-controlled Legislature, contended otherwise. Tseytlin said if a judge ruled against the Legislature, it would deem a swath of laws and decisions that occurred as a result of previous extraordinary sessions unconstitutional. Such actions include the constitutional terms of district attorneys and sheriffs, and as a result, criminal convictions they have won, he said.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a joint statement that the judge's ruling creates questions about laws passed in previous extraordinary sessions, including stronger laws against child sexual predators and drunk drivers.
“For decades the Legislature has used extraordinary sessions that have been widely supported by members of both parties," Fitzgerald and Vos said.