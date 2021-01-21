Judge allows power line opponents to question former regulator over conflict of interest

Frost noted Huebsch exchanged text messages with Dairyland executives just weeks after voting to approve the permit, which culminated in his application for a job with the utility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m not saying if that’s enough to prove what needs to be proven,” Frost said. “That is enough to raise a reasonable question whether a commissioner who was taking those kinds of actions so quickly after rendering a decision was truly acting impartially.”

Frost also allowed the plaintiffs to investigate Huebsch’s involvement with the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line.

But Frost rejected arguments that Valcq’s prior employment with WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, somehow influenced her vote, saying her work history and recusal policy were public knowledge and that the plaintiffs did not challenge her impartiality until after she had voted.

Still undecided is whether disqualifying one commissioner’s vote could change the outcome of a unanimous decision.