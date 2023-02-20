Two Republican-sponsored measures — a constitutional amendment to allow judges to consider additional factors when setting bail for violent offenders and an advisory referendum asking voters about work-search requirements for some unemployed individuals — will remain on the April 4 ballot, a Dane County judge ruled Monday.

Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford rejected an effort by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups to block the two measures from appearing on the spring election ballot. The groups argued the measures, which passed the Legislature last month, were submitted two days after the deadline to be included on the ballot.

In her ruling, Lanford wrote that there is "no evidence that this two-day delay affected the procedure for preparing ballots."

"The Legislature has complied 'in respect to the substance essential to every reasonable objective of the statute,'" Lanford added, quoting a previous ruling on the issue.

Dan Lenz, an attorney representing the advocacy groups, said Monday he will be reviewing the case to determine any next steps. He did not say if the groups will appeal.

The Legislature passed both measures on Jan. 19 and they were submitted that same day to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The commission filed the items with county elections officials on Jan. 26, notifying them to place the measures on the April 4 ballot. Under state law, the measures had to be filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission at least 70 days before the election, which in this case would have been Jan. 24.

EXPO Wisconsin, which stands for Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing, and WISDOM, a statewide faith-based organization, filed the lawsuit on Jan. 31. EXPO Wisconsin is an affiliate of WISDOM. Both groups, which work with people who have been incarcerated, are opposed to the measures.

In their lawsuit, the groups argued the ballot measures "were not timely filed and therefore ... do not qualify for inclusion on the ballot for the April 4, 2023 Spring Election," since they were not delivered to county clerks and the Milwaukee County Election Commission by Jan. 24.

But the state elections commission said the 70-day filing deadline was met once the Legislature submitted the questions to the agency on Jan. 19.

The commission also contended that it is the proper entity for submission of ballot measures. The plaintiffs argued it is the local election officials, not the elections commission, that prepare actual ballots.

Lanford ultimately ruled that the 70-day provision in the statute is "directory," or instructive, rather than mandatory and said the Legislature properly complied with the law.

Lanford also ruled that the plaintiffs in the case did not show irreparable harm by having the items placed on the April ballot.

"The only harm the Plaintiffs have alleged is that they will not be able to benefit from an extra year to oppose and educate the public on the ballot questions," Lanford wrote.

Headed to voters

With Lanford's ruling, the questions will appear on the April 4 ballot, where voters also will decide who succeeds conservative Justice Patience Roggensack on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, an election that could tilt the court to a liberal majority. Four candidates, two liberals and two conservatives, are running in Tuesday's primary. The top two vote-getters will meet in the April election.

Republicans hope including the two measures on the ballot could boost conservative turnout in the Supreme Court election.

If the bail measure passes, the change will be written into the state constitution. Results of the benefits measure, however, are nonbinding.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow judges, when setting bail, to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety.

Currently, judges may only use cash bail to ensure defendants appear in court, not to keep defendants from engaging in more criminal activity by keeping them locked up. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person's bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

The constitution also states defendants shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions aimed at protecting community members from "serious bodily harm." The proposal would change that standard to "serious harm."

Earlier this month, Republican lawmakers began circulating a bill that would designate a slew of offenses — including homicide, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking, arson and child abuse — as violent crimes.

The bill would remove at least one crime, failure to stop child abuse, from existing definitions of violent crimes and add others such as assault by a prisoner and incest with a child.

If passed by the Legislature, the bill would take effect only if voters approve the constitutional amendment in April.

All four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates have supported the bail amendment.

The referendum on welfare benefits will ask voters: "Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

State law already requires those receiving unemployment benefits to conduct at least four work-search actions each week in order to receive benefits.

Wisconsin Works, the state's primary Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also requires participants to work or take part in "activities to help you get ready to work."

