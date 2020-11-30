Judge again blocks release of info on businesses with COVID-19 cases

A Waukesha County judge has again extended a restraining order preventing the state health department from releasing information on businesses linked to COVID-19 cases.

Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter on Monday approved the request from Wisconsin business organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, for a temporary injunction to block the release of the names of businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

While an attorney for the state said the plaintiffs in the case failed to show how releasing such information would cause any harm whatsoever to businesses, Carter said the names of businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases have occurred would associated businesses with positive cases, even if they occurred elsewhere and were handled properly.

"We’re talking about many businesses here that are teetering on the brink of failure," Carter said, adding, "we're talking about the potential for irreparable harm to those businesses."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carter also denied motions for dismissal from the state and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Attorneys for both parties have 14 days to file a response to Carter's decision.