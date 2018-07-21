Breaking
Josh Pade: I'm confident in the strength of my experience and values
From the Eight Democrats make their case for why they should be your next governor series
The first time Josh Pade thought he might run for governor of his home state was in 2011 when he was an intern working on Capitol Hill for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
He had prepared an analysis of the bank bailout-related Troubled Asset Relief Program and his report left the other committee clerks glassy-eyed. His legislative director explained his scope was too broad for the narrow focus of congressional policymakers. He was told he had more of a knack for directing policy in the executive branch.
Pade is now the latecomer and biggest long-shot in an eight-way race for the Democratic governor’s race. The most recent Marquette Law School Poll found he had nearly 0 percent support. A Republican Party of Wisconsin website criticizing the Democratic candidates doesn’t even mention him.
Pade, 39, who spent much of the past several years working in the corporate world in New York, acknowledged he entered the race as an underdog but said he was “very confident in the strength of my experience and my values and the way I could connect with people across the state.”
Before interning for Feinstein, Pade interned for his political idol Russ Feingold before the three-term Wisconsin senator was unseated in 2010. As a tween growing up in Kenosha, Pade got his first taste of politics distributing yard signs for Feingold during his first run for Senate in 1992.
“That’s really when I started watching politics,” Pade said. “Shortly after that is when my father passed away and our family really struggled.”
During his senior year of high school, his family moved to Marshfield and he did a year of college at UW-Wood County. But his family was on the verge of losing Social Security death benefits, so he drove to Onalaska to ask the president of Festival Foods for a job, which eventually led to roles managing 150 people.
The money helped pay for his mother to graduate from college, but she later died of lung cancer, even though she wasn’t a smoker, which Pade said is why he became passionate about environmental policy.
He graduated from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and worked in the private sector around the world in global enterprise risk and crisis management.
He never ran for office during those years, he said, because of the family responsibilities and focusing on school. He returned to Wisconsin after the 2016 election.
“I just really wanted to prepare myself,” Pade said. “I was working in policy because I feel like if you want to advocate for good policy you should understand and know how it works, and how to get it done.”
“Given the need that I saw in this state for executive leadership and someone that can understand the public policy, the needs of the private sector and specifically the needs of all the different communities, I really felt that I was a unique voice for that,” Pade said.
Josh Posh
Age: 38
Address: 336 N. Milwaukee St #400, Milwaukee
Family: Married to Jessica Randazza-Pade
Job: Attorney, specialization in enterprise risk and global compliance
Political experience: Community organizer and political activist for several Democratic campaigns. No prior elected office.
Other public service: Assisted low income homeowners in receiving government assistance to remodel or rebuild their homes damaged in natural disasters; build case files for victims of disasters who are at risk to losing their homes due to interagency permit conflicts; help homeowners avoid drastic increases in flood insurances by receiving updated elevation certification.
Education: Law degree, Suffolk University Law School; bachelor's degree, UW-Eau Claire
Website: www.padeforwisconsin.com
Q&A
What life experience best encapsulates why you are running for governor?
I understand working for a living. I grew up working poor in a family that struggled to get food on the table. I was lucky to go through the University of Wisconsin System, leading me to work in government and business fighting for families struggling like mine.
What expertise would you bring to the governor’s office that distinguishes you from your opponents?
I’m the only candidate who brings a combination of executive leadership, policy expertise, and business acumen needed to successfully execute a statewide agenda that raises wages, creates opportunity and strengthens our communities. I’ve lived and worked throughout Wisconsin, and deeply understand the interconnectedness of our state’s economic regions.
Why are you the best candidate to challenge Scott Walker?
I’m the candidate who gives Wisconsinites a real opportunity for a new chapter. Hard-working families have been left behind and deserve new leadership. I will give an ear to and a voice to those forgotten, because forgotten is where I’m from. We together can build a Wisconsin ready for future generations.