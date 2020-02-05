Josh Kaul, victim advocates blame GOP lawmakers for stalling sexual assault kit bill

Beyond that, it would require the DOJ to provide reports to the Legislature every year, give victims the ability to anonymously track their sexual asault kits and provide them the right to have evidence tested within 90 days and be given notice within 60 days before evidence was destroyed. It would also ban the sale of at-home sexual assault kits.

Kaul said the bill has several issues.

"This bill is a mess and the legislature should vote it down," Kaul said.

Republicans said the school choice provision aims to allow children who are sexually assaulted to leave the school where they may have been victimized. Steffen said the provision requiring authorities to report immigrants in the country illegally was meant to protect illegal immigrant women by creating a new deterrent for sexual predators. Kaul also took issue with the bill for mandating a sexual assault kit tracking program without providing funding for it.

Veronica Figueroa, executive director of Unidos, a group combating domestic violence and sexual assault, said the immigration and school choice provisions don't belong in the bill. She said the immigration measures do little to prevent sexual assault because perpetrators who are deported can find their way back to the United States.