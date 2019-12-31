Josh Kaul scores wins, clashes with GOP during first year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Guns: Kaul tried to persuade Republicans to take up bills that would have mandated universal background checks and created a red-flag law allowing family members and police to ask a judge to seize firearms from people who may pose a threat. The GOP ignored the proposals.

Crime lab analysts: Kaul asked Gov. Tony Evers for $4.4 million to hire 19 additional crime lab works after criticizing Schimel for testing delays. Evers proposed $1.9 million for 17 more analysts in his state budget. Republicans on the finance committee revised the spending plan to give Kaul $722,400 for just over seven positions.

What's next?

Kaul told The Associated Press in an interview that he would give his first year in office an A-minus. But he said he wants to do more in 2020.

One of the biggest tasks facing him as the year begins is trying to block the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's lawsuit alleging state election officials must purge more than 200,000 voter registrations immediately because the voters may have moved. The lawsuit could have huge implications for Democrats, who hope a strong turnout at the polls in November will ensure Republican President Donald Trump doesn't win the state again.