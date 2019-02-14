Weather Alert

...BRIEF BURST OF SNOW THIS EVENING THEN WINDY AND MUCH COLDER... A BURST OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE RAPIDLY EAST ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. THE SNOW SHOWERS WILL LAST ONLY AROUND AN HOUR OR SO, AND MAY DEPOSIT A DUSTING TO A TENTH OF SNOW. THE LEADING EDGE OF THE SNOW SHOWERS EXTENDED FROM NEAR WAUTOMA SOUTHWEST TO NEAR REEDSBURG TO MINERAL POINT. THE SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT THE MADISON, WISCONSIN DELLS, WESTFIELD AND FOND DU LAC AREAS BETWEEN 7 AND 830 PM CST, AND THE MILWAUKEE, PORT WASHINGTON, SHEBOYGAN AND RACINE AREAS BETWEEN 8 AND 1030 PM CST. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL ACCOMPANY THE SNOW SHOWERS AND WILL HELP DROP THE VISIBILITY BRIEFLY ONE HALF MILE TO 1 MILE. IN THE WAKE OF THE SNOW SHOWERS, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY BE ABLE TO CAUSE SOME MINOR BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. THESE BLUSTERY WINDS WILL ALSO PULL MUCH COLDER AIR ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS TO AROUND 10 ABOVE, WITH WIND CHILLS TUMBLING TO 5 TO 15 BELOW ZERO BY SUNRISE FRIDAY. SOME SLIPPERY SPOTS MAY DEVELOP OVERNIGHT DUE TO THE MINOR DRIFTING SNOW AS WELL AS A RAPID REFREEZE OF ANY LINGERING WET OR SLUSH COVERED ROADS.