Attorney General Josh Kaul came out against President Trump's emergency declaration Tuesday but stopped short of saying he'd join a lawsuit challenging it.
Kaul's statement comes as a coalition of 16 states, including neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, announced Monday they would challenge Trump in court over his plan to call a national emergency to secure billions of dollars for a border barrier.
"President Trump's emergency declaration is a blatant attempt to circumvent the system of checks and balances prescribed by the United States Constitution," Kaul said in a statement. "I fully expect that it will be blocked by the courts."
Kaul signaled he would not consider joining the lawsuit against the president unless it were clear Wisconsin would lose out on federal funding as part of the emergency declaration.
"If it becomes clear that federal funds that should be distributed to Wisconsin will instead be diverted as a result of this manufactured emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will take appropriate action," Kaul said.
Kaul's lack of action on the Trump lawsuit comes after attempting to undertake a stronger response to another federal issue: health care. Kaul campaigned on removing the state from a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act and in January, at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, sought to do so.
He and Evers were prevented from doing so after Republican lawmakers in December removed the governor's authority to approve withdrawals from lawsuits.
That power now rests with the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee, which is not expected to approve Kaul's request.
Meanwhile, several Democratic and Republican members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation, such as U.S. Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, Mike Gallagher, Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore, raised concerns over Trump's emergency declaration undermining the role of Congress.