Josh Kaul blasts Republican lawmaker for delaying hearing on sexual assault kit bill

"I am not willing to pass a bill that I believe could be harmful to public safety, and while this bill may be good politics for the Attorney General it is bad policy for the citizens of Wisconsin," Sanfelippo said.

In the letter, Sanfelippo gave a number of reasons denouncing the bill that Kaul says are unfounded. Those reasons include the argument that the attorney general has the authority to address the process for the submission and retention of sexual assault kits. Sanfelippo pointed to the fact former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel was able to test around 4,100 of the backlogged kits over his tenure without a change in the law.

"The backlog was fixed without legislation," Sanfelippo told reporters. "Why do we need legislation now in place?"

Sanfelippo also said he had reservations about taking away any authority from the attorney general to deal with the processing of sexual assault kits on his own.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But the DOJ disputes those claims. The agency says there are no administrative rules to address the processing of sexual assault kits, and that Schimel had only requested that sexual assault kits be submitted to state crime labs, which is not binding on the hospitals that submit those kits.