Members of the state's powerful budget writing committee are poised Thursday to write the state's transportation budget, but the Republicans who control the committee have not yet reached an agreement.
At stake is potentially hundreds of millions of transportation aid to repair a state road system lawmakers have criticized for being among the worst in the nation.
Republicans in the Senate have written off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to raise the state's gas tax, currently 30.9 cents per gallon, by nearly 10 cents by 2021. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and finance committee co-chair, Rep. John Nygren, previously supported increasing the gas tax, but have since backed off the idea.
Increasing the gas tax by 8 cents and indexing for inflation, as the governor proposed, would increase revenues by $533 million over the biennium. The governor's plan in total, which would also raise heavy truck and vehicle title fees, would bump up revenues by about $623 million over the two-year budget cycle set to begin in July.
Republicans are highly unlikely to take up a gas tax increase. Instead, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told reporters Wednesday members of the Senate GOP are floating the prospect of raising vehicle registration fees, currently $75, by $10. Doing so could generate as much as $84 million over the biennium.
The condition of the state's roads was a major talking point of Evers during his 2018 campaign. And Democrats are increasingly sounding the alarm over the amount of money the state earmarks to pay down debt on bonds issued for transportation purposes. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated about 19% of gross transportation revenue went to debt service.
Democrats on the state's budget writing committee highlighted the growing debt on Thursday, and blasted Republicans for failing to come up with a sustainable plan to fund the state's roads. They said they support Evers plan to raise the gas tax because it's fair and a long-term solution.
"If you’re going to let out of state drivers off the hook, ... that’s absolutely irresponsible," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, referring to the GOP's consideration of raising registration fees.
Raising the gas tax, Democrats argued, would collect revenue from residents and non-residents, something raising registration fees would not do.
In a sign that Republicans were not on the same page, a group of GOP senators Wednesday introduced a plan that would direct $134 million in one-time surplus funds to counties. Democrats knocked the plan as unfair to cities and villages, who wouldn't get the funds, and unsustainable over the long term.
Evers' $6.6 billion transportation budget would have increased revenues for the state's highway rehabilitation fund, which allocates money for reconstruction, reconditioning and resurfacing of highways and bridges, by $320 million, to $1.9 billion.