The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee voted Tuesday to throw out Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed Natural Resources Science Bureau and three of the new science positions that went along with it.
The office, which would have been housed in the Department of Natural Resources, was nixed in a motion that cleared the committee on a 12-4 party-line vote. Evers had touted the proposal as part of his repeated call to “bring back science” to the agency.
Still, the Joint Finance Committee opted to add two research scientist positions to the DNR and take steps to target synthetic chemicals known as PFAS, which are found in products ranging from firefighting foam to food packaging.
And lawmakers also decided to postpone weighing in on Evers' plans to add staffers to oversee large-scale farms and raise the permit fees for those operations.
Under Evers' science bureau plan, the DNR would have been directed to convert the current Office of Applied Science to the new bureau, which would be overseen by a director who would serve as the “science adviser” to the agency’s secretary. The five new positions would have come at a cost of $718,500 over the biennium.
But Republicans decided to add two new positions at a cost of $287,400 for research related to PFAS and other chemical contaminants.
Republicans on the panel also agreed to allocate $200,000 to spearhead a survey of emergency responders and determine the level of use of firefighting foam, as well as creating a model to identify and clean up sites likely to be contaminated by PFAS.
The move came as Evers and Dems last week introduced a bill that would compel the DNR to create standards and monitoring requirements for PFAS. Another bill from Republicans, also introduced last week, would limit the use of firefighting foam for emergency or fire-preventing situations.
During debate Tuesday, Democrats homed in on clean water issues, as they charged Republicans were failing to address the issue of contaminated groundwater and drinking water across the state.
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, argued GOP lawmakers "turned (their) back" on Wisconsinites by declining to expand the state’s well compensation grant program, which provides financial aid to Wisconsinites for replacing, reconstructing or treating contaminated wells, and waiting to take up proposals surrounding large-scale farms.
"It is unconscionable what you are doing in this motion," she said. "It is unconscionable. What are you going to say to the people in Kewaunee County?"
Different parts of the state are grappling with groundwater contamination issues, including the dairy-intensive Kewaunee County. Last summer, a new DNR administrative rule tightening manure spreading practices for 15 eastern and northeastern counties went into effect, an attempt to further safeguard drinking water in that part of the state.
The change came after a study showed 60 percent of wells sampled in Kewaunee County contained fecal microbes.
But Republicans countered they were giving the new Water Quality Task Force room to do its work and make recommendations for the Legislature to consider.
Co-chair Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, added the committee would address large-scale farm issues with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection when it meets later on.
"My constituents are demanding answers. They want their water clean," he said, adding: "Nobody expects anything less."