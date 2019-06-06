Republicans on the state's powerful budget writing committee announced a transportation plan on Thursday that would provide $483 million in new funding, relying in part on increases to title and registration fees and a transfer from the state's general fund.
The GOP plan would also allow the state to borrow an additional $326 million through state-issued bonds to fund a road system many lawmakers have said needs a major fix. Republican leaders said their proposed level of transportation borrowing would be the lowest since the 2001-03 budget cycle.
The GOP plan, announced hours after the committee was set to meet, does not include a gas tax increase. It contrasts with that of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who proposed $623 million in new transportation funding, but maintains a slightly lower level of state supported bonding, or borrowing.
The plan, however, could be in jeopardy after one of the Senate's most fiscally conservative members, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said he would not support the plan, citing concerns over the state's structural deficit.
Republicans said their transportation investment would match that of Evers in providing a 10% increase in general transportation aid, which is paid to counties and municipalities for local road maintenance and construction. After the increase, counties would receive about $122 million and municipalities $384 million.
The plan, announced by Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, would issue $326 million in state supported borrowing, slightly less than the $338 million in bonding proposed by Evers, who has criticized the increasing share of transportation revenue the state pays to service debt. About 19% of the state's gross transportation revenues currently go toward paying down debt.
The GOP plan would also make a one time $90 million transfer from the general fund to the transportation fund on top of the $88 million already set to be transferred to the fund over the biennium.
To make up for the rest of the transportation funding increase, Republicans said their plan would increase title fees by $95 and raise vehicle registration fees, currently $75, by $10, among other measures. Raising vehicle registration fees alone would generate $84 million over the biennium.
The Republican plan would also raise fees on hybrid vehicles.
With their plan, Republicans jettisoned Evers' proposal to raise the state's gas tax, currently 30.9 cents per gallon, by nearly 10 cents by 2021. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Nygren previously considered increasing the gas tax, but eventually backed off the idea.
Increasing the gas tax by 8 cents and indexing for inflation, as the governor proposed, would have increased revenues by $533 million over the biennium. The governor's plan in total, which would also raise heavy truck and vehicle title fees, would bump up revenues by about $623 million over the two-year budget cycle set to begin in July.
The condition of the state's roads was a major talking point of Evers during his 2018 campaign. And Democrats are increasingly sounding the alarm over the amount of money the state earmarks to pay down debt on bonds issued for transportation purposes. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated about 19% of gross transportation revenue went to debt service.
Democrats on the state's budget writing committee highlighted the growing debt on Thursday, and blasted Republicans for failing to come up with a sustainable plan to fund the state's roads. They said they support Evers plan to raise the gas tax because it's fair and a long-term solution.
"If you’re going to let out of state drivers off the hook, ... that’s absolutely irresponsible," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, referring to the GOP's consideration of raising registration fees.
Raising the gas tax, Democrats argued, would collect revenue from residents and non-residents, something raising registration fees would not do.
In a sign that Republicans were not on the same page, a group of GOP senators Wednesday introduced a plan that would direct $134 million in one-time surplus funds to counties. Democrats knocked the plan as unfair to cities and villages, who wouldn't get the funds, and unsustainable over the long term.
Evers' $6.6 billion transportation budget would have increased revenues for the state's highway rehabilitation fund, which allocates money for reconstruction, reconditioning and resurfacing of highways and bridges, by $320 million, to $1.9 billion.
Other measures
Members of the state's budget writing committee were also set to consider budgetary amounts for a number of other state agencies and programs, including the Department of Justice, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and broadband expansion.
The committee approved $72 million in new state funding for the state's reinsurance program created under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to reduce premiums paid by people who purchase health insurance on the individual market. Republicans declined to support the governor's plan to approve money to hire another person to oversee administration of the reinsurance program.
Members were also set to consider a request from the Justice Department to give two 2% raises to assistant attorneys general in 2020 and 2021.
This story will be updated.