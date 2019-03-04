Madison’s mayoral race has generated enormous energy and it promises to be a very tight race between challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway and longtime incumbent Paul Soglin. Regardless of how the early April vote turns out, we’re sure you’re going to want to hear behind-the-scenes stories of what happened and what the future will bring, so please join us at the High Noon Saloon on Tuesday, April 9 for a special live recording of The Madsplainers, the Cap Times’ local government podcast.
We’re working to line up a slate of panelists for the show, possibly including the winner of the election. Tickets, which cost $10, are on sale now at the High Noon’s website, but it’s free to those who join our new membership program.
There will be a meet-and-greet starting 6 p.m. at the High Noon, 701 E. Washington Ave., and the recording will run 7-8 p.m.
Hope to see you there!