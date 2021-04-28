Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in action in Wisconsin

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine use has only been a fraction of that of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it’s seen as a key tool in the national vaccination effort. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it does not require a booster weeks after the initial dose, and it’s easier to transport and store.

So far, there have been nearly 167,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the state, compared with more than 4 million of the other two combined. But the company plans to step up production in coming weeks and deliver at least 100 million doses by the end of May.

For now, vaccinators are trying to get the current stockpile into arms.

“It’s hard to get the word out after a pause like this,” said Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, which has been holding vaccination clinics since February, including a drive-through vaccination clinic at the pharmacy.

Schumacher said he wasn’t sure if the health concerns about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine have prompted people to rethink getting it. On Wednesday, the pharmacy was holding a clinic at Exact Sciences for people who needed a second Moderna shot.

“We haven’t been offering J&J to anyone since the pause,” he said.