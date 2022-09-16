 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off in November to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. The race is expected to be among the tightest in the country.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term incumbent, said he also agreed to televised debates hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Barnes said he had agreed to appear at a forum hosted by the Main Street Alliance and the Wisconsin Farmers Union, groups that typically align with Democrats.

Typically, challengers to incumbents like to debate as many times as possible in order to raise their profile and get more earned media. It is unusual for an incumbent to agree to more televised debates than a challenger.

In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are debating just one time on Oct. 14. That debate is being hosted in Madison by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

A Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday showed both races to be about even.

