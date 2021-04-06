 Skip to main content
John Jagler wins special state Senate election for seat held by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald
John Jagler wins special state Senate election for seat held by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

John Jagler

Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, (left) talks with Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee before the 2018 State of the State address. On Tuesday Jagler was elected to the state Senate.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Rep. John Jagler on Tuesday won the seat long held by former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Jagler, R-Watertown, defeated three other candidates including Democrat Melissa Winker, according to the Associated Press.

"Tonight is an incredibly proud night for me, but I know that the real work begins tomorrow morning," Jagler said in a statement. "I want to say thank you to the people of the 13th Senate District for the incredible honor of serving as their voice in the Senate. I promise to fight every day to earn it.”

Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, vacated the seat when he was elected to Congress in November representing the 5th Congressional District. He had held the Senate seat, which includes part of Dane County, since 1995.

