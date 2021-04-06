John Jagler wins special state Senate election for seat held by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, (left) talks with Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee before the 2018 State of the State address. On Tuesday Jagler was elected to the state Senate.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
STATE JOURNAL STAFF
Rep. John Jagler on Tuesday won the seat long held by former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Jagler, R-Watertown, defeated three other candidates including Democrat Melissa Winker, according to the Associated Press.
"Tonight is an incredibly proud night for me, but I know that the real work begins tomorrow morning," Jagler said in a statement. "I want to say thank you to the people of the 13th Senate District for the incredible honor of serving as their voice in the Senate. I promise to fight every day to earn it.”
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, vacated the seat when he was elected to Congress in November representing the 5th Congressional District. He had held the Senate seat, which includes part of Dane County, since 1995.
Voting is underway Tuesday at the Watermark in Beaver Dam. The Watermark has emerged as a new voting location for several city wards during the pandemic.
CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen
Mike Adsit, left, and his daughter Madelyn receive instructions Tuesday at The Watermark in Beaver Dam. Madelyn Adsit, a Beaver Dam High School senior, is voting in her second election. Poll workers behind the plexiglass shield are Jennifer Bohlig and Devon Cournoyer.
KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen
Mike Adsit votes at The Watermark in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 spring election ballot lists races for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, municipal offices, school district board members and a special election for 13th State Senate District.
KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen
Madelyn Adsit votes at The Watermark in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 spring election ballot lists races for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, municipal offices, school district board members and a special election for 13th State Senate District.
KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen
Lance Wiersma signs his ballot Tuesday at The Watermark in Beaver Dam. The 2021 spring election ballot lists races for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, municipal offices, school district board members and a special election for 13th State Senate District.
KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen
Columbus residents wait outside of the Columbus Senior Center to vote on Tuesday. Columbus residents were looking at choosing a new mayor as well as several other local races.
Terri Pederson/Daily Citizen
