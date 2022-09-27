 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Joe Parisi seeks $3M to study manure digester to target algae, greenhouse gas emissions

  • 0
Middleton digester (copy)

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is asking for $3 million to study the feasibility of building a manure digester that could process up to six times as much manure as EnTech Solutions' Middleton facility, above.

 FAITH TECHNOLOGIES INC

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing to spend $3 million to study the feasibility of a digester that can turn manure into renewable fuel and keep it out of lakes.

There are two commercial digesters in Dane County that process manure from about 10,000 cows, capturing methane, a highly-potent greenhouse gas, and extracting fertilizer that can be returned to farmers in concentrated form.

But the county has about 60,000 cows that produce almost as much waste as the population of Chicago. Spread on fields, particularly in the winter, much of that waste gets washed into lakes, where it can trigger algae blooms, which Parisi said are responsible for “most of the challenges facing our lakes.”

Parisi announced the proposal at a news conference Tuesday outside the county’s $28 million renewable gas pipeline injection facility at the Rodefeld Landfill, saying a digester would be a “game changer” for water quality while also eliminating a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

People are also reading…

The Middleton digester turns manure from five nearby dairy farms into renewable natural gas that is interchangeable with natural gas extracted from the earth.

Parisi is expected to release his full budget proposal on Monday.

Parisi said the feasibility study will look at options for manure transportation and handling, possible pipeline needs and what components would be needed to process large volumes of waste in the smartest way possible.

The goal, Parisi said, is a digester that could process manure from about 30,000 more cows, reducing manure spreading while protecting the county’s legacy as a top dairy producer and achieving greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to taking more than 21,000 cars off the road.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi (copy)

Parisi

“We can create a one-stop service for farmers’ manure and help transport it to one central location, giving both large and small farms an opportunity to access technology to treat rather than spread it on fields,” Parisi said. “This project is the path to a future where we see fewer wintertime pictures of manure-coated snowy farm fields.”

The proposal is the latest in a series of initiatives the county has undertaken to reduce agricultural runoff and the subsequent algae blooms.

The county has removed 180,000 pounds of phosphorus as part of a four-year, $12 million stream-dredging initiative. Parisi is requesting another $2 million in the 2023 budget for the “suck the muck” campaign.

Full report: Attention turns to avoiding next great flood for Madison area

Several Wisconsin counties are struggling with rising river and lake levels after multiple rounds of torrential rain. Authorities are urging residents to be vigilant. See the latest coverage here.

Report on historic Dane County flooding offers prevention, management options
Local Government
top story

Report on historic Dane County flooding offers prevention, management options

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

An analysis of last summer’s historic flooding of the Yahara River chain of lakes by a Dane County work group has yielded options for preventi…

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin urges concerted effort to reduce lake levels, Dane County to propose work group
Local Government

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin urges concerted effort to reduce lake levels, Dane County to propose work group

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"There's one practical solution to this problem, and it's easily within our grasp," Soglin said. "That is to lower the level of our lakes."

Impatience surfaces over slow search for ways to prevent the next flood
Local Government
topical top story

Impatience surfaces over slow search for ways to prevent the next flood

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With flood damages fresh in mind and the climate getting wetter, Dane County wants to prevent a worse disaster next time. 

Madison senior apartment complex remains evacuated 3 weeks after flood
Local Government
top story

Madison senior apartment complex remains evacuated 3 weeks after flood

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

First-floor residents were allowed to return this week, others not until an elevator is operational.

After the flood: The sun shines, water recedes and algae bloom
Local News
topical featured

After the flood: The sun shines, water recedes and algae bloom

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As floodwaters slowly recede, the sun is warming up Madison's lakes and growing new blooms of hazardous bacterial algae.

East Johnson Street partially re-opens to traffic as water recedes
Local News

East Johnson Street partially re-opens to traffic as water recedes

  • Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

East Johnson Street, closed along Tenney Park since Aug. 22, has partially re-opened, the city of Madison said Monday.

Shorewood Hills volunteers made flood recovery a quicker, easier process, official says
Local News

Shorewood Hills volunteers made flood recovery a quicker, easier process, official says

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Shorewood Hills is at the end of a drainage basin into Lake Mendota, meaning all of the water falling onto the northern parts of Madison's Near West and West sides makes its way through the village, Administrator Karl Frantz said.

Boats all but disappear from Madison's lakes amid high water
Local Government
featured

Boats all but disappear from Madison's lakes amid high water

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Many boats were removed from the water, while others must stay within special speed limits.

Flooding potential could continue through the spring, Madison mayor says
Local News
topical

Flooding potential could continue through the spring, Madison mayor says

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

While the lakes may fall to manageable levels, rain in the coming weeks could cause floodwaters to return, Madison's mayor said.

Interstate traffic snarls expected as flooding continues in Dane, Columbia counties
Traffic: Live

Interstate traffic snarls expected as flooding continues in Dane, Columbia counties

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Eastbound Interstate 90/94 is down to one lane Friday morning as crews place sandbags, and additional closures are likely as weekend traffic increases.

Wisconsin seeks to link two weeks of flooding in applying for federal disaster declaration
Local News
top story

Wisconsin seeks to link two weeks of flooding in applying for federal disaster declaration

  • Chris Hubbuch Bill Novak
  • 0

State officials are tentatively planning to incorporate weather-related damages in a 20-county area that stretches from La Crosse to Manitowoc.

Home owners along Baraboo River brace for the worst as flood waters return
Local News
top story topical

Home owners along Baraboo River brace for the worst as flood waters return

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Just like last week, the river overflowed its banks and covered parts of Reedsburg before taking aim at Rock Springs, North Freedom and Baraboo.

Dane County flood damage tops $154 million; Middleton businesses find creative ways to serve customers
Local News
top story

Dane County flood damage tops $154 million; Middleton businesses find creative ways to serve customers

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Insurance covered only about 2 percent of the $78.3 million in residential damage caused by the flooding.

Ironman Wisconsin triathlon alters bike course due to flooding
Sports

Ironman Wisconsin triathlon alters bike course due to flooding

  • Dennis Punzel | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Officials said the swim and run courses remain unchanged and that "removal of debris and monitoring the water quality remain top priority. Ironman officials are continuing to work with the local authorities to closely monitor the current situation."

Brett Favre, Ben Oglivie, Jerry Kramer and thousands of more cards destroyed by floodwaters at Madison shop
Business News

Brett Favre, Ben Oglivie, Jerry Kramer and thousands of more cards destroyed by floodwaters at Madison shop

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The losses are estimated at about $300,000 at the Baseball Card Shoppe at Westgate Mall.

More thunderstorms, heavy rain expected Wednesday for flood-ravaged southern Wisconsin
Weather
topical

More thunderstorms, heavy rain expected Wednesday for flood-ravaged southern Wisconsin

  • Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

After what looks to be a mostly dry day Tuesday across southern Wisconsin, storms and heavy rain are expected again on Wednesday, extending the area’s flooding woes, according to forecasters.

Commuter caution urged as flooding threat to continue in Madison for start of school year
Local News
top story

Commuter caution urged as flooding threat to continue in Madison for start of school year

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Road closures and lane reductions in Madison's Isthmus could create for long and complicated commutes on the first day of school Tuesday.

Madison staff exploring ideas to reduce floodwaters from entering sanitary sewer
Local Government
top story

Madison staff exploring ideas to reduce floodwaters from entering sanitary sewer

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The plan involves going after some "low-hanging fruit" by redirecting the water that collects in underground parking garages and the basements of unfinished projects.

More heavy rain in forecast for southern Wisconsin means flooding could get worse before it gets better
Weather
topical

More heavy rain in forecast for southern Wisconsin means flooding could get worse before it gets better

  • Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Thunderstorms are forecast to spread north through southern Wisconsin mainly Monday afternoon, delivering locally heavy rain with frequent lightning, although severe weather is not anticipated.

Water levels rising again for Yahara River lakes; flood warning for Madison extended
Local News

Water levels rising again for Yahara River lakes; flood warning for Madison extended

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

East Washington Avenue was temporarily closed early Sunday morning, and officials warn it'll likely close during future rainstorms forecast for the week.

Pheasant Branch Conservancy devastated by nearly $2.5 million in damage to creek corridor
Local News
top story

Pheasant Branch Conservancy devastated by nearly $2.5 million in damage to creek corridor

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Last month's flooding knocked down bridges, uprooted trees and even eroded a hillside in the green space north of Lake Mendota.

Ask the Weather Guys: What caused last month's flooding?
Weather
topical

Ask the Weather Guys: What caused last month's flooding?

  • 0

Q: What caused last month’s flooding?

After stormy night, more heavy rain expected Sunday could worsen southern Wisconsin flooding woes
Weather
topical

After stormy night, more heavy rain expected Sunday could worsen southern Wisconsin flooding woes

  • Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

After a break in the showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning, more are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening, delivering more heavy rain to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Persistent high lake levels set stage for big flood
Local Government
topical top story

Persistent high lake levels set stage for big flood

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Lake Mendota, at the head of the Yahara chain of lakes, was 9 inches above its state-mandated maximum level before the rain hit. 

Boat launches in Monona closed until further notice
Local News

Boat launches in Monona closed until further notice

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Launches at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park are closed because of continued high lake levels and debris floating in the water.

Anxious eyes turn to skies as possible heavy rain could worsen southern Wisconsin flooding
Weather
topical

Anxious eyes turn to skies as possible heavy rain could worsen southern Wisconsin flooding

  • Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Southern Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of rain though Sunday, and more showers and storms into late next week, extending and exacerbating the area’s flooding woes, according to forecasters.

Railway Museum in North Freedom prepared for flood
Local News
topical top story

Railway Museum in North Freedom prepared for flood

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Volunteers moved all the locomotives and train cars to higher ground before flood waters started to reach the museum.

Cleaning up where possible, still waiting for the water to go down elsewhere
Local News
topical top story

Cleaning up where possible, still waiting for the water to go down elsewhere

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS, CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS
  • 0

At least eight tornadoes touched down during storms Tuesday and Wednesday, and rivers are still cresting in central and western Wisconsin.

Black Earth's Shoe Box back in business after first non-holiday closing in 51 years
Business News

Black Earth's Shoe Box back in business after first non-holiday closing in 51 years

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

A week after finding Ugg boots and Nike shoes drifting through the store like toy boats, owner Steve Schmitt has reopened.

Heavy rainfall forecast for Labor Day weekend threatens to extend flooding. See how much rain will fall, when and where
Weather
topical

Heavy rainfall forecast for Labor Day weekend threatens to extend flooding. See how much rain will fall, when and where

  • Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Southern Wisconsin’s flooding woes might get worse before they get better as forecasters predict 1 to 1.5 inches north of Madison, 1.5 to 2 inches in the Madison area, and 2 to 3 inches southwest of Madison from Friday night through Sunday, with more chances for showers and storms into the middle of next week.

More emergency slow no-wake zones established in Columbia County
Local News

More emergency slow no-wake zones established in Columbia County

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

Columbia County emergency management officials established additional emergency slow no-wake zones. 

Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved
Local News

Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • 0

An 11-year-old boy sucked into a flooded Wisconsin storm sewer was saved when an eagle-eyed firefighter saw the boy’s fingers pop through an opening in a manhole cover.

Natural gas service cut in Sauk, Juneau counties; electrical outages elsewhere
Local News
topical

Natural gas service cut in Sauk, Juneau counties; electrical outages elsewhere

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

If pilot lights are snuffed out gas can accumulate inside homes, creating an explosion hazard.

Unrelenting rains flood western, central Wisconsin; Madison braces for rising water
Local Government
top story

Unrelenting rains flood western, central Wisconsin; Madison braces for rising water

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With more water on the way, a reminder that floodwaters carry risks of contaminants, debris and unpredictable currents.

Seniors, disabled struggle with flood evacuation from West Side housing
Local News

Seniors, disabled struggle with flood evacuation from West Side housing

  • Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Many tenants are upset with the property owner and manager about their evacuation, poor communication, and a lack of progress and support, and the owner will now be delivering checks to defray some expenses and care packages.

Team Rubicon assists Dane County flooding relief efforts
Local News

Team Rubicon assists Dane County flooding relief efforts

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The aid operation — dubbed "Operation Muck'em Bucky" — began Monday in coordination with local and state authorities.

Flash flood watch issued as more rain to drench Yahara River watershed
Weather

Flash flood watch issued as more rain to drench Yahara River watershed

  • Bill Novak | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With Madison’s lakes already brimming and its storm sewers backing up onto streets, the forecast of more rain Tuesday for the area posed a renewed risk of flash flooding.

Portion of Highway 14 reopens following flooding; Madison, Monona continue to prepare for rain
Local News

Portion of Highway 14 reopens following flooding; Madison, Monona continue to prepare for rain

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Highway 14 between Middleton and Cross Plains was reopened Sunday, but it is still closed to through traffic due to a washed out bridge near Black Earth.

Flooding preparation continues in Madison, Monona ahead of Sunday's rainy forecast
Local News
top story

Flooding preparation continues in Madison, Monona ahead of Sunday's rainy forecast

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Flooding has leveled off for now, but sandbagging is continuing as more rainfall is expected Sunday evening, potentially dumping several inches onto the Madison area.

Two lives saved by 'awesome group effort' after slideoffs during flooding early Tuesday on Highway PD
Local News
top story

Two lives saved by 'awesome group effort' after slideoffs during flooding early Tuesday on Highway PD

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The dramatic rescues both occurred along the same road west of Verona and only four hours and about 100 yards apart.

Photos: Views of flooding, sandbagging from the air and ground Saturday
Local News

Photos: Views of flooding, sandbagging from the air and ground Saturday

  • 0
Bracing for second round of flooding: Rising lakes, closed roads and lots of sandbags
Local News
topical top story

Bracing for second round of flooding: Rising lakes, closed roads and lots of sandbags

  • Bill Novak | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

County Executive Joe Parisi, meanwhile, said the initial damage assessment from this week's flooding totals $108 million, with about two-thirds of the total to private homes and businesses and a third to public property.

Road closures from flooding restricting access to Madison's isthmus
Local News

Road closures from flooding restricting access to Madison's isthmus

  • Bill Novak | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Parking is also restricted on some East Side streets.

Photos: Madison area struggles Friday with more flooding
Local News

Photos: Madison area struggles Friday with more flooding

  • 0

Madison and Monona residents struggled Friday to handle flooding with more rain in the forecast.

Flooded cars cause a rental jam in Madison area
Local News

Flooded cars cause a rental jam in Madison area

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

One West Side rental car agency trucked in vehicles from as far away as Chicago and Wausau to fill requests.

Use this trick to quickly fill sandbags
Local News

Use this trick to quickly fill sandbags

  • 0

Pete Jensen knows from sandbags.

Madison bracing for more rain, trying to preserve Tenney dam
Weather
topical

Madison bracing for more rain, trying to preserve Tenney dam

  • Bill Novak | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The increased flow will push water levels higher on Lake Monona, which was at the 100-year flood level Thursday afternoon.

Mazomanie residents assess and address widespread flood damage
Local News

Mazomanie residents assess and address widespread flood damage

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The village's administrator estimates $4 million to $5 million in damage to public infrastructure and an equal amount of damage to private properties.

Photos: More fallout Thursday from Dane County flooding
top story

Photos: More fallout Thursday from Dane County flooding

  • 0

Thursday was another day to repair and dry out from this week's floods.

Costco in Middleton could open next week
Business News

Costco in Middleton could open next week

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The store was flooded and thousands of products have been trashed and removed.

View this updating map to see where floods have closed roads in Dane County
Local News

View this updating map to see where floods have closed roads in Dane County

  • Jason Dean
  • 0

Check our map for the latest updates as roads gradually reopen across Dane County.

A sleepover and food purge at Costco; repairs at Odana Road businesses
Local News

A sleepover and food purge at Costco; repairs at Odana Road businesses

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Businesses were hit hard by the record rainfall and many won't reopen for weeks.

Man swept away by flood waters made mark in historic preservation
Local News

Man swept away by flood waters made mark in historic preservation

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

James A. Sewell, 70, died from accidental drowning after he was swept away by flood waters Monday night on Madison's Southwest Side.

Most flooded vehicles likely to be total losses, experts say
Local News

Most flooded vehicles likely to be total losses, experts say

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Engine sensitivity to water and vehicles' computers and electronics make water damage particularly difficult, if not impossible, to remediate.

'Double whammy' of low wind, high humidity made for Dane County's state record rainstorm
Weather
topical

'Double whammy' of low wind, high humidity made for Dane County's state record rainstorm

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Parts of western Dane County received a summer's worth of rain in just 24 hours this week, triggering widespread flash flooding. 

Dane County flood damage could take weeks to tally
Local News

Dane County flood damage could take weeks to tally

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Communities along the Yahara Lakes were sandbagging against a possible 3- to 6-inch rise in lake levels expected by Thursday.

Yahara Lakes to continue rising following record rainfall, Dane County officials say
Weather

Yahara Lakes to continue rising following record rainfall, Dane County officials say

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Water levels in Lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa could rise another three to six inches, potentially flooding properties along the lake shores.

Belleville officials say dam is safe, being monitored
Local News

Belleville officials say dam is safe, being monitored

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Davis said water levels fell about 3 feet overnight Tuesday, making the situation less urgent.

Photos: People clean up, assess damage from massive Dane County flooding
Local News

Photos: People clean up, assess damage from massive Dane County flooding

  • 0

Homeowners, businesses and local officials were cleaning up Wednesday after major flooding in many parts of Dane County.

Attention bikers and walkers: Flooding shuts down section of Capital City Trail
Local News

Attention bikers and walkers: Flooding shuts down section of Capital City Trail

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

Monday's storm that shattered the state's rainfall record has shut down the section of the Capital City Trail between Fish Hatchery Road and the Badger State/Cannonball/Capital City trail intersection known as the bicycle roundabout

Damage widespread, 1 dead after record rainfall causes flash flooding in Dane County
Weather
topical top story

Damage widespread, 1 dead after record rainfall causes flash flooding in Dane County

  • BILL NOVAK, ROB SCHULTZ and CHRIS HUBBUCH Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

An epic rainfall swept one man to his death, washed out bridges, swamped homes, cars and businesses, and marooned dozens of shoppers overnight…

Passers-by hold flooding victim until water sweeps him away: 'He was gone'
Weather
topical featured

Passers-by hold flooding victim until water sweeps him away: 'He was gone'

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The man, believed to be in his 70s, had been in a car that had become stuck in a drainage ditch at Chapel Hill Road.

Photos: See the aftermath of severe flooding in Dane County
Weather
top story

Photos: See the aftermath of severe flooding in Dane County

  • 0

Record rains slammed Dane County on Monday and Tuesday, leading to flooding and widespread damage.

How are you coping with flood aftermath? Share your story here

How are you coping with flood aftermath? Share your story here

  • 0

Readers and others share photos and stories of the historic flooding and aftermath.

14 videos that capture the sweeping scope of Dane County flooding
Local News
top story

14 videos that capture the sweeping scope of Dane County flooding

  • 0

View these videos from media and local residents showing the drama of fast-rising waters that flooded western Dane County.

Flooded basements can be dangerous
Local News

Flooded basements can be dangerous

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Be careful when cleaning a flooded basement.

Three shelters open for flood victims
Local News

Three shelters open for flood victims

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Three shelters have opened for victims of the flooding across western Dane County.

Dane County rainfall
web only

Dane County rainfall

Heavy rains flood roads, halt power
Local News

Heavy rains flood roads, halt power

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • 0

Heavy rains hammered Dane County throughout Monday afternoon and evening, flooding several major thoroughfares and intersections and knocking …

Resource: Myths, facts about flood insurance

Resource: Myths, facts about flood insurance

  • Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • 0

As Dane County residents clean up in the aftermath of historic flooding, many will not have flood-related insurance coverage under the Nationa…

Climate, policy changes pose risk of major flooding on Madison's Isthmus
Science & Environment
top story

Climate, policy changes pose risk of major flooding on Madison's Isthmus

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Lake levels are rising, and the area may be on the cusp of flooding unlike anything in the last 100 years, according to one expert.

Hands on Wisconsin: Flooding devastates Wisconsin
Cartoons
topical

Hands on Wisconsin: Flooding devastates Wisconsin

  • Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Flooding has ravaged much of the state of Wisconsin and unfortunately there is more rain in the forecast. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Police dashcam captures deer vaulting over car in Michigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics