Joe Parisi seeks $3M to study manure digester to target algae, greenhouse gas emissions

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing to spend $3 million to study the feasibility of a digester that can turn manure into renewable fuel and keep it out of lakes.
There are two commercial digesters in Dane County that process manure from about 10,000 cows, capturing methane, a highly-potent greenhouse gas, and extracting fertilizer that can be returned to farmers in concentrated form.
But the county has about 60,000 cows that produce almost as much waste as the population of Chicago. Spread on fields, particularly in the winter, much of that waste gets washed into lakes, where it can trigger algae blooms, which Parisi said are responsible for “most of the challenges facing our lakes.”
Parisi announced the proposal at a news conference Tuesday outside the county’s $28 million renewable gas pipeline injection facility at the Rodefeld Landfill, saying a digester would be a “game changer” for water quality while also eliminating a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Parisi is expected to release his full budget proposal on Monday.
Parisi said the feasibility study will look at options for manure transportation and handling, possible pipeline needs and what components would be needed to process large volumes of waste in the smartest way possible.
The goal, Parisi said, is a digester that could process manure from about 30,000 more cows, reducing manure spreading while protecting the county’s legacy as a top dairy producer and achieving greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to taking more than 21,000 cars off the road.
“We can create a one-stop service for farmers’ manure and help transport it to one central location, giving both large and small farms an opportunity to access technology to treat rather than spread it on fields,” Parisi said. “This project is the path to a future where we see fewer wintertime pictures of manure-coated snowy farm fields.”
The proposal is the latest in a series of initiatives the county has undertaken to reduce agricultural runoff and the subsequent algae blooms.
The county has removed 180,000 pounds of phosphorus as part of a four-year, $12 million stream-dredging initiative. Parisi is requesting another $2 million in the 2023 budget for the “suck the muck” campaign.
