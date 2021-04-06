Joe Parisi secures re-election as Dane County Executive

Nicholson, a town of Springdale resident, suspended campaigning in March due to the death of her husband. This was her first time running for county office, and she had hoped to address needed road improvements and restrictive regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicholson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In the competitive race for District 12 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, Larry Palm won a one-year term against Amani Latimer Burris with 53.6% of the vote.

Palm was appointed to the seat representing the city’s north side following the death of Paul Rusk, who had served in the position since 2002.

Cecely Castillo, who was appointed to the vacant District 4 seat, ran uncontested for a one-year term.

