Joe Parisi secures re-election as Dane County Executive

Joe Parisi won his third full term as Dane County executive and heads into the next four years with responding to the coronavirus pandemic and fostering recovery efforts as top priorities.
With 75% of precincts reporting, Parisi won the race with 79% of the vote over challenger Mary Ann Nicholson, who received 21%.
At a press conference Tuesday night, Parisi said he ran for reelection to make a difference in people’s lives.
“We’re in a time of great hope and challenge at the same time,” Parisi said. “I see us coming out of the pandemic strong as long as we continue to stick together like we have been.”
A lifelong Dane County resident, Parisi first served as executive in 2011 during a special election after previous Executive Kathleen Falk resigned. He was re-elected in 2013 for his first full term.
Parisi highlighted in previous interviews accomplishments of his years in office including building a mental health program in schools and in local community centers, implementing lake clean-up efforts and investing in a solar farm at the airport.
Nicholson, a town of Springdale resident, suspended campaigning in March due to the death of her husband. This was her first time running for county office, and she had hoped to address needed road improvements and restrictive regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nicholson wasn’t immediately available for comment.
In the competitive race for District 12 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, Larry Palm won a one-year term against Amani Latimer Burris with 53.6% of the vote.
Palm was appointed to the seat representing the city’s north side following the death of Paul Rusk, who had served in the position since 2002.
Cecely Castillo, who was appointed to the vacant District 4 seat, ran uncontested for a one-year term.
