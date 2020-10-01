Joe Parisi releases 'deeply challenging' Dane County budget

Unlike past budgets, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s proposal for 2021 is light on new policy initiatives, but this is also the first spending plan crafted during an unprecedented global pandemic.

Parisi said in his budget memo that the $615.5 million operating budget and $71.6 million capital budgets buffer county services and employees from the “greatest financial losses county government has experienced since the national Great Recession.”

“My focus is placed squarely where it needs to be: protecting what we’ve worked so hard to establish,” Parisi said in his budget memo. “Deep reductions to critically needed services that comprise our safety net would be counterintuitive to what our community needs right now.”

If adopted, the budget would increase property taxes on the average home by $30.18, stemming from a 3.4% levy increase.

Parisi said any changes to the 2021 operating budget are funded through existing revenues and do not use reserve fund dollars. He urged the Dane County Board of Supervisors to consider this strategy as they make changes to the executive’s proposal.

The board will begin budget deliberations during the week of Nov. 9.