Joe Parisi reelected as Dane County executive

Longtime Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was reelected by a wide margin Tuesday night.

With just three precincts outstanding, Parisi earned more than 89,532 votes, or 79%, across the county compared to Mary Ann Nicholson's 23,791, or 21% of the vote, according to unofficial elections results.

Nicholson, a controller for a local construction company, was Parisi's only challenger, but she stopped actively campaigning in March because of the death of her husband. She never officially dropped out of the race.

Parisi, who has been the county's leader since 2011, will serve another four years in the position.

2021 Spring Election

