Joe Parisi calls for outside review of racial climate in Dane County workplaces

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wants an outside assessment of the racial climate within Dane County’s workforce as complaints continue to mount in the media and the County Board plans to vote on their own investigation later this week.

While Parisi has defended county investigators’ own reviews of discrimination and toxic workplace environments, he is now calling for an outside organization that is “culturally competent” to lead an assessment of the attitudes, practices and culture surrounding race in all county departments.

Parisi’s new approach comes as the County Board is set to vote Thursday on hiring a retired judge to investigate accusations against Vilas Zoo management of racism, retaliating against whistleblowers and neglecting animal welfare. Parisi called the board’s plan “the Gableman model,” referring to the GOP-ordered probe into the 2020 election led by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

“What I’m saying is, let’s step back. Everyone take a deep breath,” Parisi said in an interview.

“It has to be something that everyone views as legitimate,” the county executive said of a potential outside probe. “Let’s not fight over the details of what something looks like when we all want the same thing.”

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin Watch report found that employees at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office endured bullying, insults and transphobia from the chief medical examiner and a former operations director.

Due to those revelations, two medical pathologists that the county hired backed out of working for the Medical Examiner’s Office, Parisi said.

A separate report from the Wisconsin State Journal in April detailed accusations against management at the Vilas Zoo of racism and neglecting animal welfare.

“Given recent events, it is appropriate to conduct a more thorough, follow-up assessment to review attitudes and practices, assess the culture of Dane County workplaces and identify areas where further improvements could be made,” according to a draft resolution of the plan, which has yet to be introduced by county supervisors.

The board’s zoo-specific investigation would cost $50,000, while Parisi’s countywide proposal would spend $150,000.

But board chair Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, called the county executive’s trial balloon a “distraction” from problems at the zoo, which aren’t limited to racism.

The county’s own internal review of the zoo found that staff feel they aren’t disciplined equally, Miles noted. Other findings in the review, conducted by the Office for Equity and Inclusion, found that management freeze staff out of animal welfare decisions and sometimes favor certain employees over others.

“I think there’s a broader breadth of issues here,” Miles said.

The board chair pointed out that the county has done countywide studies and surveys of racial equity in recent years. It might be time to revisit how the implementation of those recommendations is going, Miles said.

“I don’t think it justifies doing a whole other assessment, repeating what we’ve already done,” Miles said.

Sup. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, who first introduced the resolution for an outside zoo investigation, said while he would support a countywide assessment, it wouldn’t look into animal welfare or retaliation against union activity and whistleblowers.

Ditching the zoo investigation in favor of Parisi’s proposal would also delay findings and recommendations by months, Kiefer added.

“We want to get this moving,” he said.

The zoo has been working with the Office for Equity and Inclusion to fulfill the suggestions laid out in the county’s internal review. The zoo will have ongoing checkups with county investigators, with a final assessment expected in a year.

As for any board-ordered investigation, the division of power between supervisors and the county executive does put legal constraints on the scope of the probe.

Because Parisi handles management of county staff and functions, the board’s investigation cannot look into specific allegations made against employees, Carlos Pabellon, a county attorney, has said.

The racial climate assessment does not face those same limitations, though, because it will be overseen by county administration, Parisi spokesperson Ariana Vruwink said.

In Parisi’s view, the outside assessment would build on progress the county has made on racial equity since it created the Office for Equity and Inclusion in 2016. The assessment could also look at employee retention and how departments like the zoo are meeting racial equity recommendations.

“There has to be an end game, and that has to be problem-solving together,” Parisi said. “Whenever there’s a problem, if we turn people against one another and start pointing fingers, we’re going to fail.”

The office, which can investigate discrimination in the workplace, also led the county’s review of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation of the Medical Examiner’s Office, which started in 2020, remains open and follow-up personnel actions are ongoing, Vruwink said.

