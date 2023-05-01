Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said a Black Dane County supervisor deserves an apology for a racial epithet directed at her by a supporter of Rep. Shelia Stubbs during a hearing Thursday to confirm Stubbs' nomination to lead the county's Department of Human Services.

But in the same statement Monday, Parisi reiterated his contention that Stubbs' confirmation is being handled differently from any other county hire, releasing details of the hiring process in the last seven nominees to head a county department.

Parisi called the comment made toward Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, by Stubbs supporter Mattie Reese "unacceptable and wrong."

"She is owed an apology," Parisi said. "Supervisor Kigeya is a public servant and a parent. She should not be subjected to this, nor should her family."

Parisi added, though, that he was "deeply concerned" that Board Chair Patrick Miles said it was "dangerous" for Stubbs to tell her supporters her nomination was being blocked and that they'd take it "by force" through prayer and fasting.

Kigeya and the board's two other Black supervisors – Sups. Anthony Gray, 14th District, and Dana Pellebon, 33rd District – say they have been called the same epithet by Reese and threatened by supporters of Stubbs, who was nominated by Parisi last month to lead the county's largest department last month.

Stubbs, a member of the state Assembly and 16-year veteran of the board, would be the first Black woman to hold the job permanently.

Stubbs' confirmation process has descended into a remarkable war of words and criticism between her, her supporters, the Board and Parisi in recent weeks.

That alone distinguishes it from other nominations to lead county departments, which often come and go without controversy or much media coverage.

Stubbs has said her nomination is being treated differently because she is Black.

At Stubbs' Thursday night confirmation hearing, Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, said the speed with which the appointment is being handled and the lack of a national search before Parisi nominated chose Stubbs differentiates this process from previous nominations.

The Human Services director position was posted online for only two weeks and did not use a national recruitment effort, Wegleitner noted.

Whereas in the previous two hunts for a Human Services director, a national recruiter was used on one and another faced a public town hall with the other applicants, supervisors said at Stubbs' confirmation hearing.

Because of that, Wegleitner said she requested information on all applicants to the job as well as notes from the interviews of the finalists, reference checks and the job posting.

There were four finalists for the job, including Stubbs and Astra Iheukumere, Human Services' interim director for the last year who previously served as deputy director.

On Monday, Parisi released details on how the last seven county department heads have been hired.

Of those, three positions – the Dane County Regional Airport, Human Services and the Alliant Energy Center – used a recruiter, said Greg Brockmeyer, the county's head of administration.

The board did not request information on other finalists or other documentation in none of the seven, Brockmeyer said.

"The Human Services director position was posted for two weeks without utilizing a recruitment firm, and we garnered 25 applicants which is considered a very successful recruitment," Brockmeyer said.

"We use a variety of recruitment strategies in order to attract a diverse pool of highly qualified applicants," Brockmeyer said.

Brockmeyer did not list how long the position was posted in any of the examples save two: a Corporation Counsel job open for six weeks because at first only one person applied and a director for the Alliant Energy Center position that was open for two.

After its rejection by the board's Health and Human Needs committee last Thursday, Stubbs' nomination will go before the board's Personnel and Finance Committee Monday night before a full board vote on Thursday.

