Joe Parisi announces voluntary furlough for Dane County staff

In the latest effort to tighten costs amid the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a voluntary furlough program in a memo released Monday to department heads and the county board outlining 2021 budget guidelines.
Dane County has taken on unexpected costs to deal with the emergency response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is looking at a potential $20 million or more decline in 2020 sales tax revenue.
“Any bit we can save between now and December will help take the edge off that anticipated reduction,” Parisi said.
Dane County is launching the voluntary furlough program this week. It offers employees the “opportunity to sign up to take days off and pitch in to help the county's declining revenues.” Parisi previously implemented a hiring freeze to accrue savings.
Parisi said the annual budget process is facing “uncertainty” like never before. As departments plan for their 2021 budgets, Parisi encouraged staff to analyze staffing realignment, partnership or sharing of responsibilities when positions become vacant.
“If positions become vacant, departments need to consider contingencies to manage operations with fewer staff members,” Parisi said. “This isn’t desirable, but will reduce the risk of layoffs later this year.”
Parisi said the county’s 2021 budget will look more like spending plans managed during the Great Recession with some differences. Unlike the depleted county reserves during the recession, the county has $40 million in its reserve fund balance, which should cushion the financial blow in 2020.
Also, Parisi said there is “some hope” that the federal government may provide more direct financial assistance to local units of government.
Parisi is requesting smaller county departments prepare budget scenarios that reduce reliance on county general purpose revenue 2.5%. Larger departments should plan for a 5% reduction.
The Department of Public Health Madison/Dane County and the Public Safety Communications Center are excluded from these guidelines.
“County government at its core found the right balance of maintaining top-notch human services and public safety during the Great Recession while achieving needed efficiency,” Parisi said. “We are going to have to rejuvenate the creativity we relied upon in those years.”
Also, the county executive asks departments to refrain from proposing new capital projects. However, proposed capital spending for new equipment that is included in replacement schedules will be reviewed on a case-by- case basis.
Parisi said “legacy” projects that the county is committed to, such as hydraulic dredging to manage levels, will continue. He also notes that the county’s largest capital expense — construction on the jail to house all facilities in one location — continues to have an “uncertain final price tag.”
As the county has greater access to COVID-19, the ability to conduct contact tracing and continued distancing measures, Parisi said community functions can restart incrementally. Parisi said the availability of a vaccine will jump start the local economy.
“I believe these sacrifices will be short lived and once the science community emerges with a safe and reliable vaccine there’s no reason to believe our local economy shouldn’t rebound given the growth trends we have experienced over the past couple of decades,” Parisi said.
