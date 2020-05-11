Joe Parisi announces voluntary furlough for Dane County staff

“If positions become vacant, departments need to consider contingencies to manage operations with fewer staff members,” Parisi said. “This isn’t desirable, but will reduce the risk of layoffs later this year.”

Parisi said the county’s 2021 budget will look more like spending plans managed during the Great Recession with some differences. Unlike the depleted county reserves during the recession, the county has $40 million in its reserve fund balance, which should cushion the financial blow in 2020.

Also, Parisi said there is “some hope” that the federal government may provide more direct financial assistance to local units of government.

Parisi is requesting smaller county departments prepare budget scenarios that reduce reliance on county general purpose revenue 2.5%. Larger departments should plan for a 5% reduction.

The Department of Public Health Madison/Dane County and the Public Safety Communications Center are excluded from these guidelines.

“County government at its core found the right balance of maintaining top-notch human services and public safety during the Great Recession while achieving needed efficiency,” Parisi said. “We are going to have to rejuvenate the creativity we relied upon in those years.”