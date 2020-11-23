 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Biden's pick for UN ambassador has ties to UW-Madison
0 comments
alert top story

Joe Biden's pick for UN ambassador has ties to UW-Madison

{{featured_button_text}}
Linda Thomas-Greenfield commencement

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who received an honorary degree during UW-Madison's spring 2018 commencement ceremony, is expected to be named President-elect Joe Biden's pick for United Nations ambassador.

 BRYCE RICHTER, UW-MADISON

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for ambassador to the United Nations has a bit of Badger in her blood.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield earned a master's degree in public administration from UW-Madison in 1975, has spoken at African Studies Program events and launched the university’s Young African Leaders Initiative, which brings two dozen African Leaders to campus for several weeks.

Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs during the Obama administration, leading U.S. policy on sub-Saharan Africa. She is a senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group in Washington, D.C. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crawford Young, a retired UW-Madison professor in the political science department, supervised Thomas-Greenfield and, in a 2017 letter submitted to the UW-Madison committee that oversees the honorary degree process, recalled that she “had a quiet dignity that was striking.”

Thomas-Greenfield later confided in Young that Madison was a “major cultural shock” from the tight-knit African-American community she had in Louisiana where she attended Louisiana State University for her bachelor’s degree, Young wrote in the letter.

But Thomas-Greenfield “adapted well,” conducted field research for her dissertation in Liberia and went on to become “one of the most successful diplomats of our generation,” Young wrote.

UW-Madison awarded Thomas-Greenfield an honorary degree in 2018. She spoke to graduate and professional students during the spring 2018 commencement ceremony.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics