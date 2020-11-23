Joe Biden's pick for UN ambassador has ties to UW-Madison

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for ambassador to the United Nations has a bit of Badger in her blood.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield earned a master's degree in public administration from UW-Madison in 1975, has spoken at African Studies Program events and launched the university’s Young African Leaders Initiative, which brings two dozen African Leaders to campus for several weeks.

Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs during the Obama administration, leading U.S. policy on sub-Saharan Africa. She is a senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group in Washington, D.C.

Crawford Young, a retired UW-Madison professor in the political science department, supervised Thomas-Greenfield and, in a 2017 letter submitted to the UW-Madison committee that oversees the honorary degree process, recalled that she “had a quiet dignity that was striking.”

Thomas-Greenfield later confided in Young that Madison was a “major cultural shock” from the tight-knit African-American community she had in Louisiana where she attended Louisiana State University for her bachelor’s degree, Young wrote in the letter.