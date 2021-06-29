Joe Biden visits La Crosse to sell $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

LA CROSSE — President Joe Biden visited La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan to communities big and small as a "generational investment."
In a machine shop at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility complex, with a sign reading “American Jobs Plan” plastered on one of La Crosse’s newest hybrid electric buses, Biden told community members, workers and officials the plan will directly benefit rural and working-class America.
"This deal isn't just the sum of its parts. It's a signal to ourselves, and to the world, that American democracy can come through and deliver for all our people," said Biden. "America has always been propelled into the future by landmark investments."
He said there is a critical need to improve crumbling infrastructure — from overwhelmed power grids to lead-filled water pipes to traffic-clogged roads — and stressed that a plan needs to be ambitious to not only improve Americans' daily lives now but also to combat the growing challenges of climate change.
He also made his pitch in personal terms, reminiscing about driving a bus during law school and noting the 1972 traffic accident that killed his first wife and daughter, as he called for improvements to make the nation's roads safer.
The tour and pitch for the $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan plan comes after a weekend of bumps for the president after he walked back a comment that he would not approve the bill unless another set of Democratic proposals hit his desk as well. He has since clarified that he has no plans to veto the bill.
“There will be more disagreements to resolve, more compromises to forge along the way, but today the American people can be proud. The Democrats and Republicans, the families here in Wisconsin can be proud,” he said. “Because this country came together and forged a bipartisan deal ... that delivers for everybody.”
Local leaders said Biden’s tour of the bus fleet and trip to the city was a chance to show that sustainable work and new infrastructure can begin in smaller communities.
“When you hear these stories about infrastructure and buses, a lot of it’s focused on some of our large metropolitan areas,” said MTU director Adam Lorentz. “And for the president and everybody else to come here and see a city of our size and how important it is — if you really want this type of infrastructure, renewable energy to roll out, you need to start with communities like this.”
Biden also spoke about building infrastructure to address environmental concerns that plague Wisconsin, such as flooding and drinking water contaminations. He spoke directly on the PFAS contamination, a group of toxic “forever chemicals” that has been detected in hundreds of wells in the community.
“It’s a problem all over the country and I know that you’re feeling it right here in La Crosse County. Just this spring the state had to provide free bottled water to thousands of people on French Island because they were worried about those chemicals in their ground water which were linked to cancer and other illnesses,” Biden said. "We’ll pay for that, we’ll get that done."
Biden touched on the benefits the plan will have on broadband, highways, roads, bridges and more, as well as the jobs the plan is expected to create. He also mentioned potential new train stations in Madison, Eau Claire and Green Bay.
Working people
Biden talked up his tax plan to help pay for it, part of which a group of local Republicans and farmers said they opposed at an event the day before Biden’s trip because of its effect on family farms. Biden emphasized that the plan would mostly affect the country’s wealthiest, though.
“I think it’s time to give working people a tax break,” Biden said, a comment that received applause from the group of local workers.
The impact the pending infrastructure plan will have on La Crosse and other local communities will depend on cooperation among state and local governments, officials emphasized.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that he’s confident the work the city is already doing on rebuilding roads and improving other infrastructure will be supplemented by the plan, and will aid local governments juggling the different aspects of supporting a community.
“We still have to make sure that we’re not only fixing roads and fixing bridges but also making sure that we have an operational fire department and police department, and libraries that provides services and parks that provide services, and any number of other functions of city government,” the mayor said. “If there’s money that the federal government’s putting into infrastructure to the (tune of) $1.2 trillion, if that is in fact the case, it’s going to help a lot.”
Republicans used Biden’s La Crosse trip, his second to the state since taking office, to criticize the president on various issues.
“What President Biden needs to learn and acknowledge today is that Wisconsin employers are finding it almost impossible to hire the workers they need because federal unemployment benefits provide an enormous incentive not to work," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said in a statement. "Everyone agrees we must invest in infrastructure. Unfortunately, we’ve recently added $6 trillion to our national debt that now exceeds $28 trillion. A fiscally responsible infrastructure bill would use the $700 billion of ‘COVID relief’ spending that isn’t spent in this fiscal year and repurpose that amount for real infrastructure — not new entitlements."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, joined Biden, as did Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
Both Biden and Baldwin emphasized that the infrastructure plan is not the last stop for them, as they also anticipate passing a number of other key items on their agenda using a Senate procedure known as budget reconciliation that will allow them to work around a possible Senate filibuster that has stymied other Democratic plans.
Balancing act
Some more liberal members of the party have urged Biden to push for a Democrats-only reconciliation bill at least as large as his previously stated $4 trillion goal, while some more moderate members have signaled they'd want a much smaller number. With the Senate deadlocked 50-50, with ties broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House can't afford to lose a single vote.
As Biden trumpeted the deal in public, the White House also furiously worked behind the scenes to keep it on the tracks.
Senior West Wing aides have had calls this week with more than 60 Democratic and Republican members and chiefs of staff and other aides, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin. And she said the White House was going along with the timeline outlined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has said he wants to have both packages on the floor for debate next month.
Potential economic gains were a shared incentive for the group of Democratic and Republican senators who agreed to the deal last week. McConnell said he has not yet decided whether he will support the bipartisan package, but he wants Biden to pressure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer to say they will allow the bipartisan arrangement to pass without mandating that the much larger and broader follow-up bill be in place.
"I appreciate the president saying that he's willing to deal with infrastructure separately, But he doesn't control the Congress," McConnell said this week.
The two bills had always been expected to move in tandem, and that is likely to continue as Biden drops his veto threat but reaches across the aisle for the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan package as well as his own broader package. The Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on the broader bill, which includes Biden's families and climate change proposals, as well as their own investments in Medicare, swelling to some $6 trillion.
An internal White House memo highlights how the administration contends the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth. The memo notes that the total package is four times the size of the infrastructure investment made a dozen years ago in response to the Great Recession and the biggest since Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s.
It also emphasizes an analysis suggesting that 90% of the jobs generated by the spending could go to workers without college degrees, a key shift as a majority of net job gains before the pandemic went to college graduates.
"This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America," the memo says.
Blue-collar politics
The visit to La Crosse was indeed a blue-collar political play, with faux traffic construction signs that said "American Jobs Plan" dotted across the venue. The president has long connected with working-class voters, while Wisconsin is one of the trio of Great Lakes states — along with Michigan and Pennsylvania — that Biden narrowly reclaimed for the Democrats after they were captured by Donald Trump in 2016.
Biden, making an impromptu stop for ice cream after his speech, received a suggestion to order the rocky road flavor as a nod to the infrastructure bill but he quipped "it's been a rocky road, but we're going to get it done" and instead ordered cookies and cream and strawberry.
The visit to La Crosse on Tuesday signals that Biden are paying close attention to Wisconsin, a purple state that flipped blue for Biden in 2020 after supporting former President Donald Trump in 2016.
Western Wisconsin in particular will be a must watch area for the state in the midterms and leading into the next election cycle, home to a number of pivot counties and a high-intensity congressional race.
Last month, Biden’s Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited La Crosse as well to pitch the infrastructure plan, touring Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The president is scheduled to visit Michigan over the holiday weekend to promote the country’s progress against the pandemic, and is also set to visit Miami on Thursday in response to the residential building collapse that has killed at least 11 people and has still left around 150 unaccounted for.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.