Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit UW-Madison Tuesday to urge Wisconsin Democrats to vote before Election Day on Nov. 6.
The latest leading national figure to visit Wisconsin in recent days, Biden will appear with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, Democratic governor nominee Tony Evers and his running mate, Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Mandela Barnes. The event will be at UW-Madison's Gordon Dining and Event Center.
The aim is to "encourage Wisconsinites to cast their early votes ahead of the Nov. 6 election," according to a release publicizing it.
Each municipality in Wisconsin decides its hours and dates for early, or in-person absentee, voting. In the city of Madison, early voting hours run at least through Friday at all locations, with some others open over the weekend before the election.
Biden is touring the Midwest this week -- he visited Ohio State University Monday and will go to St. Louis Wednesday -- urging support for Democratic candidates. Biden is widely viewed as a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but has not yet said if he will seek it.
Former President Barack Obama visited Milwaukee on Friday to rally with Evers and Baldwin, and Sen. Bernie Sanders was there Monday.
Meanwhile GOP President Donald Trump was in Mosinee, near Wausau, on Wednesday.