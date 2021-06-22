 Skip to main content
Joe Biden to visit southwest Wisconsin next week to talk agriculture, rural economies
Joe Biden to visit southwest Wisconsin next week to talk agriculture, rural economies

President Joe Biden will be traveling to southwest Wisconsin next Tuesday.

Biden will be accompanied by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to talk about growing agriculture and rural economies, according to information provided by the White House. Additional details regarding the president's visit were not immediately available.

Biden made his first official trip to the state as president in February to participate in a TV town hall in Milwaukee.

Following three visits to the state during his 2020 campaign, including in late October days before the election, Biden flipped Wisconsin from red to blue, beating former President Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes here.

This story will be updated.

