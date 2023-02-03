President Joe Biden will visit the Madison area on Wednesday to tout his economic plan, according to the White House.

In his visit Biden will highlight how his economic plan "is creating good-paying, union jobs" and delivering results for Americans, according to a White House statement.

His Wisconsin visit follows a labor market report that far exceeded economists' expectations. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest rate since 1969, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately clarify where and what time Biden will make his Wednesday appearance in the Madison area.

The president's visit is scheduled amid a critical month in Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Biden's visit will come the day after his State of the Union address. One week after Biden's visit, on Feb. 15, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will present his budget to the Republican-led Legislature, launching a months-long battle over state government spending. Less than one week after Evers' budget address — on Feb. 21 — four contenders will face off in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, an election that will decide which two candidates advance to the April 4 election.

Biden last visited the state in September, when he stumped for Democratic midterm election candidates in Milwaukee.

