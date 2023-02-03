President Joe Biden will visit the Madison area on Wednesday to tout his economic plan, according to the White House.
In his visit Biden will highlight how his economic plan "is creating good-paying, union jobs" and delivering results for Americans, according to a White House statement.
His Wisconsin visit follows a labor market report that far exceeded economists' expectations. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest rate since 1969, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A White House spokesperson did not immediately clarify where and what time Biden will make his Wednesday appearance in the Madison area.
The president's visit is scheduled amid a critical month in Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.
Biden's visit will come the day after his State of the Union address. One week after Biden's visit, on Feb. 15, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will present his budget to the Republican-led Legislature, launching a months-long battle over state government spending. Less than one week after Evers' budget address — on Feb. 21 — four contenders will face off in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary,
an election that will decide which two candidates advance to the April 4 election.
Biden last visited the state in September, when he stumped for Democratic midterm election candidates in Milwaukee.
Photos: Inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol
Gov. Tony Evers waves to the crowd at the end of his speech after being sworn in for his second term as governor, with Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, at right, during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
People applaud following Gov. Tony Evers' speech after he was sworn in for a second term Tuesday at the state Capitol in Madison. The governor has called for legalizing marijuana, expanding the BadgerCare Plus Medicaid program and attracting more workers to the state, among other things.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, surrounded by her family, is sworn in Tuesday by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler at the state Capitol.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Gov. Tony Evers, with his wife, Kathy, and granddaughter, Tessa Schoenecker, at right, and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, center, with husband, Baltazar, at the end of the Inauguration Ceremony where he was sworn in for his second term as governor in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Gov. Tony Evers is sworn in for his second term as governor by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Zeigler, with his wife, Kathy, and granddaughter, Tessa Schoenecker, by his side during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3,
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
State Treasurer John Leiber speaks after taking the oath of office during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks after taking the oath of office, with Gov. Tony Evers, at right, during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, left, greet the crowd during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Secretary of State Doug LaFollette speaks after taking the oath of office during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Former Wisconsin Governors, from left, Tommy Thompson, Jim Doyle, with wife, Jessica, Martin Schreiber and Scott McCallum react to Gov. Tony Evers’ granddaughter, Tessa Schoenecker, as she speaks during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Jonathan Overby sings the National Anthem during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Children’s Choir performs during the Inauguration Ceremony in the rotunda at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.