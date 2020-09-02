Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, his first Wisconsin stop as presidential candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of President Donald Trump's trip to Kenosha to support law enforcement in the wake of protests in the community, Joe Biden announced he too will visit the city — marking the former Vice President's first campaign stop in the state since declaring candidacy.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden will hold a community meeting on Thursday in Kenosha "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a statement from Biden's campaign. Following the meeting, the Bidens will make an unidentified local stop.

Biden's visit will come just two days after Trump met with local law enforcement, National Guard members and business owners in Kenosha to push for "law and order" to address protests in the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Aug. 23.

Protests started more than a week ago in the community and last Tuesday, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.