Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, his first Wisconsin stop as presidential candidate

While Biden has held multiple online events including forums and a virtual campaign speech, he has yet to visit the battleground state as a presidential candidate, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While originally slated to accept the nomination for president in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, Biden ultimately canceled his trip as the convention shifted to a nearly entirely online format. Biden accepted the nomination from Delaware, his home state.
Biden's last trip to Wisconsin was a stop in Madison in Oct. 2018. Hillary Clinton famously did not campaign in the notoriously close battleground state. The last time a Democratic presidential nominee visited the Badger State was a Nov. 2012 Madison stop by Barack Obama.
Biden's lack of on-the-ground presence in the state has drawn sharp criticism from both state Republicans and Trump's administration. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of his administration have made multiple stops in Wisconsin this year.
This story will be updated
Trump
President Donald Trump tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. At left is Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump talks with reporters Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump walks over to talk to business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr, walk from Air Force One as he arrives at Waukegan National Airport before attending a series of events in Kenosha, WI, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Waukegan, IL. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton
Trump
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
APTOPIX Trump
President Donald Trump talks to business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, near Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, near Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, near Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Donald Trump passes by Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wics., to meet with law enforcement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Police Shooting Wisconsin
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., left, joins Justin Blake, Uncle of Jacob Blake during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump is visiting the city today. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, right, is join by the Rev. Jesse Jackson during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump is visiting today. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Participants in a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting hold a sign in support of justice during speeches Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is interviewed during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is interviewed during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from right, pauses for a photo during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Members of the National Guard secure Mary D. Bradford High School Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
A plane flies over Kenosha, Wis., as people come together for a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
People attend a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump says he's heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to thank law enforcement and the National Guard “for a job well done.” (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Justin Blake, left, uncle of Jacob Blake, is join by the Rev. Jesse Jackson during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Members of the National Guard secure Mary D. Bradford High School Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Rally in Kenosha
The Rev. Jessie Jackson makes his way through the crowd Tuesday near the site where Jacob Blake was shot.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Rally in Kenosha
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, urged peaceful protests Tuesday.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Rally in Kenosha
Calena Roberts, 67, came from Milwaukee with a group of community organizers to rally in Kenosha on Tuesday.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is interviewed during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson participates in a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, speaks during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha later in the day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., left, joins Justin Blake, Uncle of Jacob Blake during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump is visiting the city today. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Supporters of both President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matters clash in a park outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Supporters of both President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matters clash in a park outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with business owners and law enforcement officials Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. At left is Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump tours an area on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an emergency operations center and meets with law enforcement officers at Mary D. Bradford High School, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., as Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, listen (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Six-year-old Deja holds her hand in the air during a Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.