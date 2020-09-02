 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, his first Wisconsin stop as presidential candidate
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, his first Wisconsin stop as presidential candidate

{{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of President Donald Trump's trip to Kenosha to support law enforcement in the wake of protests in the community, Joe Biden announced he too will visit the city — marking the former Vice President's first campaign stop in the state since declaring candidacy.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden will hold a community meeting on Thursday in Kenosha "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a statement from Biden's campaign. Following the meeting, the Bidens will make an unidentified local stop.

Biden's visit will come just two days after Trump met with local law enforcement, National Guard members and business owners in Kenosha to push for "law and order" to address protests in the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Aug. 23.

Protests started more than a week ago in the community and last Tuesday, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.

Several state and local Democratic officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, urged Trump to call off the trip for fear that it could fan the flames of ongoing unrest in the community.

While Biden has held multiple online events including forums and a virtual campaign speech, he has yet to visit the battleground state as a presidential candidate, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While originally slated to accept the nomination for president in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, Biden ultimately canceled his trip as the convention shifted to a nearly entirely online format. Biden accepted the nomination from Delaware, his home state.

Biden's last trip to Wisconsin was a stop in Madison in Oct. 2018. Hillary Clinton famously did not campaign in the notoriously close battleground state. The last time a Democratic presidential nominee visited the Badger State was a Nov. 2012 Madison stop by Barack Obama.

Biden's lack of on-the-ground presence in the state has drawn sharp criticism from both state Republicans and Trump's administration. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of his administration have made multiple stops in Wisconsin this year.

This story will be updated

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics