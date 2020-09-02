Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, his first Wisconsin stop as Democratic nominee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of President Donald Trump's visit to Kenosha to support law enforcement in the wake of community protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden announced he will visit the city Thursday — marking the former vice president's first campaign stop in the state since declaring his candidacy.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife Jill Biden will hold a community meeting on Thursday in Kenosha "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a statement from Biden's campaign. After the meeting, the Bidens will make an unidentified local stop.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Biden said he has received an "overwhelming request" that he visit Kenosha, where at-times violent protests followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Aug. 23. Protests started more than a week ago in the community and last Tuesday, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.

Biden said he plans to meet with Kenosha community leaders, business owners and law enforcement.