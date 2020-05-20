Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump in first online Wisconsin event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In his first official campaign event targeted at a Wisconsin audience, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took aim at Republican President Donald Trump over his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Streaming online from his home in Delaware due to limitations placed on large gatherings amid the pandemic, the former vice president said Trump could not be trusted to bring the nation out of the economic crisis created largely by the coronavirus.

"Why would anybody trust this man to bring back the economy now? He thinks he’s a builder, but he’s a destroyer of everything he touches," Biden said. "Wisconsin has the power to pick a different path."

He was joined in the online event streamed on YouTube by Wisconsin Democrats including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee.

Earlier in the day, Biden attended an online discussion with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, where he also criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic and called for the need for more testing and contact tracing.

As of Wednesday, the virus had killed 481 Wisconsinites and sickened more than 13,400, according to the Department of Health Services.