Joe Biden, other speakers will not attend DNC in Milwaukee, citing COVID-19 concerns

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who officially endorsed Biden earlier this week, said the upcoming convention "is different than we'd imagined," but said in a statement Wednesday that Democrats remain committed to putting health and safety first.

"It has never been more important for elected officials to lead by example—that’s the kind of leader Joe is, and that’s the kind of president we need," Evers said. "I know he will continue to have a presence in Wisconsin, virtually or otherwise, and I look forward to doing everything we can to win Wisconsin."

Wisconsin’s seven-day average of daily positive COVID-19 cases has dipped in recent days, down from 930 on July 26 to 840 on Tuesday. The virus has killed 961 Wisconsinites and infected more than 56,000 people across the state.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. "We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives."