Joe Biden, other speakers will not attend DNC in Milwaukee, citing COVID-19 concerns

Vice President Joe Biden will not attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee later this month, dealing another COVID-19-related blow to the delayed and downsized convention.
The Democratic National Convention Committee on Wednesday announced that Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will accept the party's nomination from Delaware, the former vice president's home state.
In addition, the DNC also announced that other speakers who had been planning to attend the convention will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee.
Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, said 2020 will be "remembered as a year of once-in-a-lifetime challenges and changes."
"While we wish we could move forward with welcoming the world to beautiful Milwaukee in two weeks, we recognize protecting the health of our host community and everyone involved with this convention must be paramount,” Solmonese said.
Biden and his campaign have held online events in Wisconsin, but he has not yet visited the state. In 2016, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton famously did not visit the state. She ultimately lost to President Donald Trump by about than 23,000 votes.
The DNC was once projected to draw more than 50,000 people to the area, but has been downsized and shifted to a largely online format due to mounting concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. The convention also was postponed from July to August 17-20.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who officially endorsed Biden earlier this week, said the upcoming convention "is different than we'd imagined," but said in a statement Wednesday that Democrats remain committed to putting health and safety first.
"It has never been more important for elected officials to lead by example—that’s the kind of leader Joe is, and that’s the kind of president we need," Evers said. "I know he will continue to have a presence in Wisconsin, virtually or otherwise, and I look forward to doing everything we can to win Wisconsin."
Wisconsin’s seven-day average of daily positive COVID-19 cases has dipped in recent days, down from 930 on July 26 to 840 on Tuesday. The virus has killed 961 Wisconsinites and infected more than 56,000 people across the state.
“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. "We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives."
Wednesday's announcement was described by the DNC as "a small adjustment" to the overall plan. The majority of speeches were already planned to take place in different locations across the country. The four-day event will include both pre-recorded segments and live broadcasts.
Last month, DNC officials announced everyone attending the convention would have to wear a face mask, consent to daily testing for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain physical distance from other attendees. Visitors also will have to self-isolate for at least 72 hours before entering the convention.
This story will be updated.
